Vietnam strengthens ties with Belgium’s Wallonia, Flanders

A flame can fire a piece of pottery. But keeping a traditional craft alive through the years takes another kind of fire: passion and dedication. For more than 35 years, Meritorious Artisan Dao Viet Binh has devoted himself to working with clay, glaze and fire, tirelessly preserving the heritage of Kim Lan’s thousand-year-old pottery village. His efforts have focused on safeguarding the traditions passed down by his ancestors and bringing that heritage to a wider audience.