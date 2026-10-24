Turning vision into action: Vietnam strengthens cooperation with Europe

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Polish Prime Minister visits Hoi An Ancient Town
On October 24, as part of his official visit to Vietnam, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and a high-level Polish delegation visited Hoi An Ancient Town in the central city of Da Nang.
Top Vietnamese leader meets with Belgian King and Queen
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse met with Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in Brussels on October 23 morning (local time) during their ongoing official visit to Belgium.
Vietnam moves to unlock data’s economic value
Every day, millions of new data records are generated by hospitals, businesses, agencies and digital platforms.
Contemporary creativity breathes new life into traditional crafts
Traditional craft materials and techniques are being given a fresh, more contemporary look - younger, more modern and closer to everyday life. In Hanoi, a new contemporary handicraft art space at 61 Trang Tien Street is creating a platform where traditional crafts, creative ideas and the public can come together.
Polish Prime Minister begins official visit to Vietnam
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Da Nang on the evening of October 23, beginning his official visit to Vietnam from October 24 to 26 at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.
Vietnam, EU sign Letter of Intent on education and training cooperation
Vietnam and the European Commission (EC) signed a Letter of Intent on education and training cooperation in Brussels, Belgium, on October 22, as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to the European Union (EU).
Vietnam to make more active, responsible contributions to UN efforts: PM
Vietnam will keep making active, responsible contributions to United Nations (UN) efforts for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told the UN Resident Coordinator and heads of UN agencies in Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on October 23, ahead of UN Day on October 24.
Top leader holds talks with European Council President
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has held talks with European Council President António Costa as part of his official visit to the European Union.
Vietnam, EU agree to deepen trade cooperation
During his official visit to the European Union, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on October 22.
Vietnam-Belgium science cooperation delivers practical results
From laboratories to healthcare facilities, scientific cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium is turning research into practical applications, strengthening research capacity and developing solutions that benefit the public.
Buffalo-soul ritual keeps tradition alive in Lai Chau
As part of the 2026 Lu Ethnic Culture Festival, themed “Colours of Lu Ethnic Culture”, Khun Ha commune in the northwestern province of Lai Chau province re-enacted the Su Khon Khoai festival. Its highlight, a buffalo soul worship ritual, expresses gratitude to the animals for their hard work, hopes for good harvests and prosperity, and helps preserve the Lu community’s spiritual traditions.
Vietnam, Poland eye expanded cooperation in digital transformation
Ahead of the upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek affirmed that the two countries have ample opportunities to strengthen cooperation, building on their longstanding friendship and respective development potential.
Vietnam, EU deepen trade ties and technology cooperation
Cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is expanding beyond trade, with new opportunities emerging in high-tech manufacturing, science and technology. While the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has boosted trade and investment, science and technology are expected to open new avenues for closer ties.
Vietnam claims first gold medal at Asian Para Games 2026
Do Thanh Hai won Vietnam’s first gold medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games after triumphing in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5 final on October 21.
Ninh Binh brings archaeological heritage into tourism
Developing tours at the Hang Boi archaeological site in Thung Ui Cultural Tourism Area, Tay Hoa Lu ward, offers a way to promote heritage through tourism, diversify experiences and bring the ancient capital region’s history closer to visitors.
Top leader meets Vietnamese community in Europe
As part of his official visit to the European Union and Belgium, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies in Belgium and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Europe in Brussels on October 21.
Top Vietnamese leader’s visits to strengthen ties with EU, Belgium
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Brussels on the afternoon of October 21 (local time), beginning official visits to the European Union (EU) and the Kingdom of Belgium, at the invitations of European Council President António Costa and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.
Vietnam-Denmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership builds on 55-year friendship
The State visit to Denmark by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, from October 19 to 21, marks a historic milestone, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Vietnam-Denmark relations to continue developing strongly, substantively: Top leader
Vietnam-Denmark relations, building on 55 years of friendship, will continue to grow stronger, broader, and more substantive, opening up new horizons for cooperation based on mutual trust and respect, in pursuit of an era of peace, cooperation, and prosperity for both nations and all humanity, said Vietnam’s top leader.
Vietnam outlines financial priorities for APEC Year 2027
The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers’ Meeting opened in Hong Kong (China) on October 20. The Vietnamese delegation to the meeting is led by Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan.