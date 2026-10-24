Yang Ming’s container ship makes first call at Tan Cang - Cai Mep terminal

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Tan Cang - Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT), a unit of Saigon Newport Corp., welcomed Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.’s container ship YM Wayfinder on its first-ever call at the terminal on October 23.

The YM Wayfinder is a new-generation vessel nearly 365m long, with 159,374 DWT and capacity of about 15,500 TEUs. Its dual-fuel engine can run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-sulfur fuel oil, and advanced monitoring and energy-saving systems are meant to improve operating efficiency and cut environmental impact.

The ship runs on the EC2 service of the Premier Alliance network, linking Vietnam directly with North America. Its rotation is: Cai Mep (TCIT) – Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai – Busan – Manzanillo – Savannah – Charleston – Norfolk – Halifax – Singapore – Cai Mep (TCIT).

YM Wayfinder is one of five LNG dual-fuel vessels Yang Ming began taking delivery of in 2026. The carrier has ordered seven more ships of about 16,000 TEUs each for delivery in 2028-2029, designed to be ready to run on ammonia in the future.

Kevin Wang, Director of Operations and Logistics at Yang Ming Vietnam, praised the TCIT’s operating capabilities, service quality and coordination. He said he hopes the two sides will keep deepening cooperation, improve operating efficiency and work toward sustainable maritime transport.

Saigon Newport said the TCIT will keep accelerating its adoption of technology and modern, eco-friendly port operations, contributing to a green logistics chain and supporting Vietnam’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050./.