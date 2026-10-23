Vietnam, China seek to advance opening of Bat Xat-Ba Sa border crossing

Lao Cai (VNA) – A border delegation of Vietnam’s Lao Cai province and its counterpart from China’s Yunnan province held their annual talks in Sa Pa ward, Lao Cai province, on October 22-23, agreeing on the need to advance the opening of the Bat Xat (Vietnam)-Ba Sa (China) border crossing.



The two sides noted that the border between Lao Cai and Yunnan has remained generally stable, with bilateral cooperation becoming increasingly substantive. Border guard forces from both countries have closely coordinated in border management and maintaining social order and safety, based on mutual respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.



To maintain security and stability in border areas, the two sides agreed to strengthen information exchanges and resolutely prevent and handle law violations, including illegal entry and exit, smuggling, the illegal transport of goods, currency and drugs, and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in violation of border regulations.



They also agreed to continue monitoring border construction projects and address landslide-prone sections between Border Markers 89 and 90, as well as along the patrol road near Marker 142.



The two delegations signed a memorandum of understanding in Vietnamese and Chinese languages. Under the rotational mechanism, China will host the annual talks in 2027./.

VNA