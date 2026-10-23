Politics

Vietnamese leaders extend sympathies over serious earthquake in Tibet, China

The earthquake struck Baqing county, Nagqu city, in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China on the evening of October 22, causing heavy losses of life and property.

Firefighters and rescue personnel are deployed to an earthquake-hit area in Baqing county, Nagqu city, in Tibet Autonomous Region of China on October 23, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Firefighters and rescue personnel are deployed to an earthquake-hit area in Baqing county, Nagqu city, in Tibet Autonomous Region of China on October 23, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Party and State leaders on October 23 sent messages of sympathy to their Chinese counterparts following a devastating earthquake that struck Baqing county, Nagqu city, in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China on the evening of October 22, causing heavy losses of life and property.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu sent sympathies to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji, and Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Chief of the CPC Central Committee’s Office.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a message of sympathy to Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China./.

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