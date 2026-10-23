Politics

Polish PM’s upcoming visit to Vietnam to boost bilateral ties

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, Hai said the trip reflects the Polish Government’s high regard for Vietnam as one of Poland’s priority partners in the Indo-Pacific and an important partner in ASEAN.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Ha Hoang Hai (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Ha Hoang Hai (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s visit to Vietnam from October 24–26 will provide fresh impetus for bilateral cooperation across politics, trade, investment, science and technology, education and tourism, Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Ha Hoang Hai has said.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, Hai said the trip reflects the Polish Government’s high regard for Vietnam as one of Poland’s priority partners in the Indo-Pacific and an important partner in ASEAN.

The visit also comes as Poland seeks to diversify its partnerships, expand markets and strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific. Poland’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) in July creates further opportunities for Vietnam to help Polish businesses access the ASEAN market.

The ambassador said Vietnam–Poland relations are at their strongest in more than 75 years of diplomatic ties, creating favourable conditions for elevating bilateral cooperation.

The two sides are expected to focus on several key areas of cooperation during the visit, he stated.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation will remain a priority, with both sides aiming to expand and diversify bilateral trade, improve market access and promote two-way investment. More effective use of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and, the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) in the future, could create further opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Science and technology, education and training are also promising areas, with the two countries seeking to promote innovation, improve human resources and support sustainable development.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign a new agreement on educational cooperation and hold the third session of the Vietnam–Poland Joint Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation. These will be foundations to identify priorities and practical measures to expand joint programmes and projects.

Hai highlighted the potential for cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, innovationcybersecurity and green technology. He also called for stronger links among universities, research institutes and businesses, expanded scholarship and exchange programmes, and more joint research and technology transfer.

Tourism and people-to-people exchanges are expected to receive a boost, building on a rise of more than 40% in Polish tourist arrivals in Vietnam over the past two years. The two countries aim to intensify destination promotion, connect travel businesses and facilitate travel. LOT Polish Airlines’ plan to resume direct flights between Hanoi and Warsaw in April 2027, together with Vietnam’s policy granting Polish visitors visa-free stays of up to 45 days, is expected to improve connectivity and facilitate tourism and business exchanges between the two countries.

According to the ambassador, Tusk’s visit will build on the success of then Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Poland in January 2025, help translate high-level agreements into concrete results, and reinforce Vietnam and Poland’s roles as important partners in Southeast Asia and Central and Eastern Europe, respectively.

Hai expressed confidence that businesses will move beyond traditional trade towards mutually beneficial investment partnerships, with greater attention to balanced and sustainable trade growth, investment expansion and stronger business links.

He also highlighted the Vietnamese community in Poland, including generations of Vietnamese people who have studied and worked there, as an important bridge between the two peoples, helping foster friendship and mutual understanding.

The ambassador called on businesses in both countries to actively seek partnership and investment opportunities, while encouraging their people to strengthen cultural, educational and tourism exchanges and deepen mutual understanding.

He stressed that Vietnam and Poland have a strong foundation of traditional friendship and considerable potential to expand cooperation for the mutual benefit of their businesses and people./.

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