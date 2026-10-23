Politics

Vietnam rotates two officers to UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei, South Sudan

Sen. Lt. Col. Nguyen My Hanh, an English-language lecturer in the Department of Foreign Languages at the Military Academy of Logistics, will replace Lt. Col. Nguyen Van Thu as senior training staff officer at UNISFA; and Capt. Truong Tan Huy, a logistics assistant at Battalion 871 of Brigade 954 under Naval Region 4 of the Vietnam People’s Navy, will take over from Maj. Le Vinh Hoang as a military observer at UNMISS.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang presents the decisions to the two officers on October 23, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang presents the decisions to the two officers on October 23, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on October 23 to present decisions by the President and the Minister of National Defence assigning officers to UN peacekeeping missions at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Two officers preparing to deploy are Sen. Lt. Col. Nguyen My Hanh, an English-language lecturer in the Department of Foreign Languages at the Military Academy of Logistics, who will replace Lt. Col. Nguyen Van Thu as senior training staff officer at UNISFA; and Capt. Truong Tan Huy, a logistics assistant at Battalion 871 of Brigade 954 under Naval Region 4 of the Vietnam People’s Navy, who will take over from Maj. Le Vinh Hoang as a military observer at UNMISS.

Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence and head of the ministry's Steering Committee for Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations, chaired the ceremony and praised the Vietnam People’s Army’s (VPA) achievements in UN peacekeeping over the past more than 12 years.

He congratulated the officers on being entrusted with the assignments by the Party, State and army, and said he is confident they will build on the traditions of the VPA and Vietnam’s peacekeeping force to carry out their duties successfully.

The ministry’s Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations said the officers are chosen for their political qualities, morality, professional competence, military expertise, foreign-language proficiency, health and ability to meet the demands of an international working environment.

Hanh brings extensive field experience from two earlier deployments, including the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in 2020-2021 and UNISFA in 2023-2024. Huy, meanwhile, has completed training and professional development courses directly relevant to the military observer role./.

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