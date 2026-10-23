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European media hail substantive Vietnam-EU ties

Vietnam holds important mineral resources used in batteries, electronic equipment and energy infrastructure, and closer cooperation could help the EU diversify its supply chains.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on October 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on October 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – Major European news outlets have hailed the outcomes of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s talks with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on October 22 as a major step forward for Vietnam-EU ties, which were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026.

International media focused on the joint press release, which pointed to concrete progress in several areas.

First, the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment and strategic raw materials, calling for full delivery of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and swift ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

CEO Magazyn Polska reported that both sides named strategic raw materials, innovation and new technologies as priorities. Vietnam holds important mineral resources used in batteries, electronic equipment and energy infrastructure, and closer cooperation could help the EU diversify its supply chains, though the Brussels statement announced no specific new mining contracts.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with President of the European Council Antonio Costa on October 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with President of the European Council Antonio Costa on October 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Business news platforms, including The Europe Today and IEU Monitoring, zeroed in on the key economic aspects, including efforts to deliver on the EVFTA, accelerate EVIPA ratification, and cooperate in energy, critical raw materials, technology and commitments under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). Specialist media also highlighted Vietnam’s role, noting that EU officials, including High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, see it as a priority partner in the Indo-Pacific.

Second, the two sides agreed to broaden cross-sectoral cooperation, tightening links in technology, innovation, education, strategic infrastructure and green transition. Observers noted that Vietnam supplies the European market with electronic and electrical products, apparel and footwear, while European companies sell machinery, chemicals, transport equipment and other industrial goods to Vietnam. Stronger investor protection could support manufacturing and infrastructure projects.

Anadolu said Vietnam needs stable energy supplies to sustain its expanding export-oriented industries, opening potential opportunities for European equipment suppliers, infrastructure developers and financiers.

Third, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to security cooperation and green transition. They confirmed plans to boost investment through the Global Gateway initiative and the JETP. The joint press release also acknowledged the potential of national defence-security cooperation, in line with each side’s laws and policies, building on existing work in maritime security, cybersecurity, crisis management and capacity-building.

Germany’s DW quoted Alfred Gerstl, an expert at the University of Vienna, as saying that Vietnam is an important strategic partner in helping the EU meet its economic security goals. Several EU member states have signed defence agreements with Vietnam, and Kallas recently met Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung to advance security cooperation, particularly in the East Sea.

Fourth, the release reaffirmed commitments to multilateralism and human rights. It also addressed maritime security, cyber resilience, international law, human rights and preparations for the EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit in 2027 marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties./.

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