Asian-American businesses help expand Vietnam-US trade ties

Washington (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung has praised the Asian-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) for helping Vietnamese businesses and products reach US distributors, retail networks and trade partners.



Speaking at the AACC's annual business networking event in Virginia on October 22, the ambassador said that as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the US continues to develop, the AACC remains a trusted partner. Through its extensive network, the organisation has helped Vietnamese businesses better understand and integrate into the US market. It has also actively promoted Vietnam’s considerable potential to the US business community.



Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in the US, Do Ngoc Hung, said Asian-American businesses have an advantage in understanding markets, business cultures and networks in both the US and Asia. Many operate in import, distribution, logistics, finance, technology and investment, helping Vietnamese companies find partners and gradually expand their presence in the US market.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents, Hung described the AACC conference as a practical forum for strengthening connections between Asian-American businesses and international partners, including Vietnam. For Vietnamese enterprises, it offers them opportunities to connect with companies operating in trade, investment, technology, finance and services. Through networking, they can find importers and distributors, expand sales channels in the US, and access capital, technology and management experience from American businesses.



According to Hung, economic cooperation between Vietnam and the US is gradually shifting from traditional goods trade towards sectors with higher technological content and added value, laying the foundation for more substantive and sustainable bilateral economic ties.



Despite these opportunities, he identified the volatility and unpredictability of the international trade policy environment as the biggest challenge facing Vietnamese businesses, particularly changes in US tariff policies and import regulations. Such changes can directly affect costs, competitiveness, production plans and investment decisions.



Beyond tariffs, Vietnamese businesses must also meet increasingly stringent requirements concerning product origin, trade remedies, supply chain transparency, technical standards and compliance with US market regulations, he said.



“In this context, businesses need to proactively keep abreast of policy changes, diversify their markets and partners, strengthen management capacity, and pay greater attention to controlling raw material origins and ensuring supply chain transparency,” Hung noted.



He added that Vietnamese and US authorities maintain exchanges and dialogue to address outstanding issues and promote balanced, stable and mutually beneficial trade relations.



The 17th Asian American Business Conference, organised by the AACC, brought together entrepreneurs, business leaders, government representatives and community organisations to promote innovation, business networking and cooperation opportunities. The event was held alongside a gala honouring individuals and organisations for outstanding contributions to business, leadership and community development.



At the event, Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung received the AACC’s Excellence in Diplomacy Award. His wife, Tran Thi Bich Van, was granted the Cultural Envoy Award in recognition of her contributions to cultural exchanges and efforts to promote Vietnam’s land, people, culture and traditional values among the US business community and public./.