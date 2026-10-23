Reference exchange rate continues going down on October 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,627 VND/USD on October 23, down 5 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,908 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,346 VND/USD.



The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also decreased.



At 8:05 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed buying and selling rates at 25,660 VND/USD and 26,040 VND/USD, respectively, both down 10 VND from the October 22 morning session./.



VNA