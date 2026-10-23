Vietnamese peacekeeping units successfully complete UN missions

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 4 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 have succesfully completed their UN peacekeeping missions, heard a hybrid conference hosted by the Ministry of National Defence on October 23.

Major General Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said Engineering Unit Rotation 4 had repaired and upgraded about 97 km of key roads and restored 12 patrol routes spanning more than 300 km across the central and southern areas. Notably, the unit completed repairs to a 37-km road linking the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) with Agok town in 85 days, 35 days ahead of schedule. It also finished site preparation and built smart barracks ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 provided medical care to more than 2,200 patients, including UN personnel and local residents, and successfully treated severe and complex cases. It transferred six cases beyond its capacity to higher-level facilities, provided traditional Vietnamese medicine and acupuncture to 35 patients, and delivered physical therapy to 557 patients. The hospital also implemented containment and prevention measures against malaria, mpox, cholera and Ebola, while maintaining readiness for aeromedical emergency missions.

Chairing the conference, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of the Ministry of National Defence’s Steering Committee on Vietnam’s Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, praised both units for their achievements, saying they overcame difficulties, demonstrated professional competence and promoted the positive image of the Vietnam People’s Army.

The ministry will consider commendations for the units and their outstanding individuals. The conference also highlighted the need to improve preparations for future peacekeeping contingents, including more rigorous recruitment and qualification assessments, practical pre-deployment training aligned with UN standards, and stronger long-term foreign-language training, particularly in English.



Thang tasked the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations with coordinating with relevant military agencies and institutions to develop plans for equipment inspection, maintenance and repair, ensuring effective deployment./.