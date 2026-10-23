Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 23

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man has stressed that special and emergency lawmaking mechanisms must remain exceptional, warning against allowing them to undermine the legal system’s discipline and stability.

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National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the group discussion (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator made the remarks during a group discussion on the draft Law on Legal Normative Documents and the implementation of Resolution No. 206/2025/QH15 on special mechanisms for addressing difficulties and obstacles arising from legal regulations during the 16th legislature’s second session on October 23. Read full story

- A Letter of Intent on Education and Training between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MOIT) and the European Commission (EC) was inked on October 22 in Brussels, within the framework of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to the European Union (EU).

Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son and EC Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness Roxana Minzatu signed the document. Read full story

- The Vietnamese Embassy in the US has stepped up cooperation with US partners in addressing post-war consequences, focusing on mobilising support and resources for Vietnam’s 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers nationwide.

Addressing a dialogue on war legacies in Southeast Asia organised by the Stimson Centre in Washington, D.C on October 21, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung briefed representatives of US government agencies, non-governmental organisations and experts on Vietnam’s efforts to address war consequences, while calling for international support and cooperation in urgent humanitarian work. Read full story

- The 2026 Business Partner City (BPC) Roundtable Conference in Ho Chi Minh City on October 23 brought together member cities to explore innovation and sustainable development as drivers of growth and international cooperation.

Jointly organised by the municipal People’s Committee and Japan’s Osaka Business Partner City Council (BPC Council), the event is the third of its kind hosted by Ho Chi Minh City, following the 2002 and 2016 editions. Read full story

- A sinkhole about 120 metres deep, with a primeval forest at its bottom, has been explored in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Tri.

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Lush vegetation, including numerous large trees, thrives inside the giant natural sinkhole in the Cha Noi–Khe Gat area of Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park, Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

The findings were announced following an expedition involving experts from the US National Speleological Society (NSS), adventure tourism operator Jungle Boss and the park’s management board to survey the sinkhole in the Cha Noi–Khe Gat area. Read full story

- Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating preparations for urban railway projects, with three publicly funded metro lines expected to break ground by the end of 2026 to improve connectivity with major transport hubs and expand urban development space.

The city plans to build 28 urban railway lines with a combined length of around 1,500 km by 2050, when public transport is expected to meet 55–60% of travel demand. It aims to complete about 255 km of urban railways by 2030 and more than 500 km by 2035. Read full story

- Vietnam ranks fourth globally in Lonely Planet’s list of the 15 biggest 2026 fall travel trends, behind Japan, Italy and Thailand.

The ranking is based on guidebook sales from late August to late September 2026, reflecting readers’ interest in scenic autumn journeys, destinations with pleasant weather and warmer getaways./. Read full story

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☕ Afternoon briefing on October 22

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 22

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Lawmakers then will hold group discussions on the draft law on compulsory purchase and requisition of property, the draft law on legal normative documents and the implementation report.

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The leader stressed that Vietnam-Belgium relations had been built and nurtured over the years on the foundations of friendship, trust and mutually beneficial cooperation. Flanders and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges are important partners in this relationship, particularly in maritime affairs, seaports and logistics.

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On regional and international issues, both leaders agreed to coordinate closely at multilateral forums, uphold multilateralism and international law, and promote free, smooth and unhindered trade. They also underscored the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world.

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Trung highlighted the positive development of Vietnam-Belgium relations over the past more than five decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties, particularly following the state visit to Vietnam by the Belgian King and Queen in April 2025. He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to friendship and cooperation with Belgium, an important partner in Europe.