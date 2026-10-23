Vietnam ranks fourth among top autumn travel destinations for 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam ranks fourth globally in Lonely Planet’s list of the 15 biggest 2026 fall travel trends, behind Japan, Italy and Thailand.



The ranking is based on guidebook sales from late August to late September 2026, reflecting readers’ interest in scenic autumn journeys, destinations with pleasant weather and warmer getaways.



Unlike destinations known for a single autumn spectacle, Vietnam stands out for its diverse adventure experiences across the country.



Lonely Planet highlights Hanoi as an appealing autumn destination, with cool weather making it a pleasure to explore its winding, invigorating streets. Dreamy Ha Long Bay is at its clearest and the warm waters are perfect for a dip, while Sa Pa and Tuyen Quang, including the former Ha Giang area, welcome visitors with golden terraced rice fields during the harvest season.



Further south, travellers can explore Ho Chi Minh City by motorbike and sample its street food. In central Vietnam, cycling through the countryside around Hoi An offers opportunities to savour local specialities in craft villages and discover local culture.

Hanoi exudes a gentle, romantic charm in autumn. (Photo: VNA)

Terraced rice fields in the northwestern region are the first visual highlight Lonely Planet features in its introduction to Vietnam. Turning golden in autumn, the fields offer a distinctive experience compared with destinations famous for colourful foliage. Sa Pa and Ha Giang therefore hold a special place in the country’s autumn travel appeal.



Other destinations in the list include South America, Sri Lanka, India, China, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, Africa, Norway, Philippines, and New York City./.