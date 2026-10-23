Lawmakers seek to remove legal bottlenecks

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) heard proposals and verification reports on draft revised laws on Compulsory Purchase and Requisition of Property and Legal Normative Documents, alongside a report on the implementation of Resolution No. 206/2025/QH15 on special mechanisms for resolving legal obstacles, during its ongoing second session on October 23.

The draft revised Law on Compulsory Purchase and Requisition of Property aims to enable the State to mobilise assets when necessary while protecting the legitimate rights and interests of organisations, households and individuals. It also seeks to ensure consistency across the legal system and compliance with Vietnam’s international commitments.

Comprising four chapters and 32 articles, the draft sets out procedures for compulsory purchases and requisitions, the powers and responsibilities of State agencies, and the rights and obligations of property owners. It also covers the mobilisation of personnel to operate requisitioned assets.

The NA’s Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs supported a comprehensive revision but urged the drafting agency to clarify the principles, conditions, scope and authority governing compulsory purchases and requisitions, as well as owners’ rights, obligations and compensation for damage. It also called for consistency with the Civil Code and other relevant laws.

Improving lawmaking procedures



The draft Law on Legal Normative Documents intends to address practical difficulties in drafting and promulgating legal documents, strengthen law enforcement and improve coordination between legislation development and implementation.



With nine chapters and 68 articles, the draft law proposes streamlining the system of legal normative documents, distinguishing policy formulation from legislative drafting, simplifying documentation requirements and improving procedures for appraising, considering, adopting and promulgating laws and ordinances.

The NA’s Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs broadly endorsed the revision of the law, while calling for clarification of provisions allowing the NA Standing Committee and the Government to issue legal normative documents to adjust statutory provisions, particularly their compatibility with Article 70 of the Constitution.

Cutting compliance costs



Reporting on the implementation of Resolution No. 206, Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung said the special mechanism has delivered positive results, providing a flexible legal basis for promptly addressing institutional bottlenecks, simplifying administrative procedures, decentralising powers and unlocking resources for socio-economic development.



Ministries and ministerial-level agencies have received 786 petitions and recommendations concerning legal obstacles, of which 556 have been resolved, including 44 through the special mechanism. The remaining 230 are under consideration.

Following legal reviews and practical assessments, the Government has issued 26 resolutions to address regulatory barriers to socio-economic development.

Five resolutions adopted under the special mechanism in 2026 to cut and simplify administrative procedures and business investment conditions have reduced processing time by 53% and compliance costs by 55%, generating estimated annual savings of around 23 trillion VND (about 890 million USD) for citizens and businesses.

Phan Chi Hieu, Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs, called for clearer reporting on the results of handling petitions under the options provided by Resolution No. 206.

He urged the Government to direct ministries and ministerial-level agencies to set out solutions, deadlines and responsibilities for outstanding cases, prioritising issues affecting investment and business activities, the operation of the new administrative apparatus, and the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and enterprises./.