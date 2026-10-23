Politics

Culture, people-to-people diplomacy strengthen ASEAN solidarity

Culture helps us recognise one another. People-to-people diplomacy brings us closer, while connections between people help strengthen the resilience of the ASEAN Community.

At an international scientific seminar on culture and people-to-people diplomacy in ASEAN Community building with a vision to 2045 (Photo: VNA)
At an international scientific seminar on culture and people-to-people diplomacy in ASEAN Community building with a vision to 2045 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Culture and people-to-people diplomacy should be recognised as strategic resources for building the ASEAN Community, fostering trust, consensus and a social foundation for sustainable cooperation, said Ho Xuan Lam, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO).

He made the remarks at an international scientific seminar on culture and people-to-people diplomacy in ASEAN Community building with a vision to 2045, held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 23.

The event brought together representatives from the Consulates General of ASEAN member countries in Ho Chi Minh City, researchers and students.

Culture goes beyond preserving heritage and organising exchanges to promoting dialogue, connecting diverse communities and reducing prejudice. Meanwhile, people-to-people diplomacy complements official diplomatic efforts by building a strong social foundation for friendship and cooperation, Lam said, describing it as a form of soft power that deserves greater recognition.

“While the vision may be established at summits, the vitality of the ASEAN Community must be built by ASEAN’s own people,” he said.

Lam said the adoption of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 in Kuala Lumpur in 2025 marked a shift towards building a resilient, dynamic and people-centred ASEAN that embraces diversity and can seize opportunities amid global uncertainty.

However, government-level commitments must translate into tangible benefits in people’s daily lives, he said, stressing that ASEAN’s strength lies not only in its economic scale, international standing and cooperation agreements, but also in trust, mutual understanding and bonds among people across member states.

Dr. Phan Thanh Dinh, Vice Rector of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities (USSH), said ASEAN must strengthen its adaptability and pursue sustainable development while bringing together communities with diverse histories, cultures, languages and religions without compromising their identities.

Culture lays the groundwork for understanding, while people-to-people diplomacy transforms it into connections, trust and cooperation, he said.

The seminar explored how cultural diversity could support ASEAN community-building, how people-to-people diplomacy could strengthen trust and connect communities, and how young people could participate more actively in regional exchange and cooperation networks.

Dr. Phan Thi Hong Xuan, Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at USSH under Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and President of the Vietnam- ASEAN Friendship Association HCMC, highlighted the importance of connectivity in regional development.

Alongside the three strategic plans corresponding to the ASEAN Community Vision 2045’s pillars, ASEAN has a separate strategic plan on connectivity (ASEAN Connectivity), she noted. Connectivity should extend beyond transport, trade and cooperation mechanisms to include mutual understanding and bonds among people, ensuring everyone feels able to contribute to the region’s shared future.

“Culture helps us recognise one another. People-to-people diplomacy brings us closer, while connections between people help strengthen the resilience of the ASEAN Community,” she said.

Querobine D. Laccay, Consul General of the Philippines in Ho Chi Minh City, and Firdauz Othman, Consul General of Malaysia, outlined key aspects of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and the priorities of their countries, which held the bloc’s rotating chairmanship in 2025 and 2026, respectively. They highlighted efforts to build a resilient, dynamic and people-centred ASEAN.

Other participants, including researchers, overseas Vietnamese representatives and businesspeople, stressed that regional integration depends not only on institutions but also on mutual understanding, trust and people-to-people connections./.

VNA
#ASEAN #ASEAN Community Vision 2045 Vietnam ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Participants in the conference on people-to-people diplomacy in Ho Chi Minh City on October 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy contributes to Ho Chi Minh City’s development

Ho Chi Minh City currently has 117 licensed foreign NGOs operating in areas including healthcare, education, social protection and community development. As of September 2026, the municipal People’s Committee had approved 30 applications to receive and implement project and non-project aid packages, with total committed funding of about 302 billion VND (11.6 million USD).

See more

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh delivers a speech (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers seek to remove legal bottlenecks

Comprising four chapters and 32 articles, the draft revised laws on Compulsory Purchase and Requisition of Property sets out procedures for compulsory purchases and requisitions, the powers and responsibilities of State agencies, and the rights and obligations of property owners

Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son (left) and EC Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness Roxana Minzatu sign the Letter of Intent on Education and Training on October 22 in Brussels. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, EU sign Letter of Intent on Education and Training

This is the first time a Letter of Intent has been signed between the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam and the European Commission to implement cooperation comprehensively, from qualification recognition in education and training to skills development in the new period.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang (Photo published by VNA )

Austria-Vietnam Association marks 50 years of fostering friendship

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang highlighted the association’s longstanding contributions to bilateral friendship. He praised its solidarity with the Vietnamese people since its establishment in 1976, highlighting its efforts to help Vietnam overcome the blockade and embargo, promote humanitarian projects, support post-war recovery, and assist Agent Orange victims and orphans in Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta.

NA deputies hear proposals and verification reports on several draft laws and a report on the implementation of a special mechanism to address legal obstacles on October 23 morning. (Photo: VNA)

16th NA moves to streamline legal documents

Lawmakers then will hold group discussions on the draft law on compulsory purchase and requisition of property, the draft law on legal normative documents and the implementation report.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, right) and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visit the Port of Antwerp-Bruges on the afternoon of October 22 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Top leader visits Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium

The leader stressed that Vietnam-Belgium relations had been built and nurtured over the years on the foundations of friendship, trust and mutually beneficial cooperation. Flanders and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges are important partners in this relationship, particularly in maritime affairs, seaports and logistics.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam holds talks with European Council President António Costa (VNA)

Top leader holds talks with European Council President

Vietnam regards the EU as one of its top-priority partners, with substantial shared interests and long-term cooperation potential. It wishes to translate commitments into concrete outcomes and practical cooperation projects that will support development and improve the lives of people on both sides, said top leader To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on October 22. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam regards European Union as one of its priority partners: Top leader

On regional and international issues, both leaders agreed to coordinate closely at multilateral forums, uphold multilateralism and international law, and promote free, smooth and unhindered trade. They also underscored the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium Maxime Prévot in Brussels on October 22. (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Belgium seek to deepen bilateral cooperation

Trung highlighted the positive development of Vietnam-Belgium relations over the past more than five decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties, particularly following the state visit to Vietnam by the Belgian King and Queen in April 2025. He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to friendship and cooperation with Belgium, an important partner in Europe.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 22

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 22

A meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and EC Vice-President and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, the UK Royal Navy’s patrol vessel HMS Spey visiting Ho Chi Minh City, and shrimp exports reaching 3.7 billion USD in the first nine months are among news highlights on October 22.