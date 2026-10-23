Vietnam to make more active, responsible contributions to UN efforts: PM

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will keep making active, responsible contributions to United Nations (UN) efforts for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told the UN Resident Coordinator and heads of UN agencies in Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on October 23, ahead of UN Day on October 24.

PM Hung said Vietnam always attaches importance to the UN’s central, irreplaceable role in global governance, and praised the broad, substantive gains in cooperation since Vietnam joined the bloc almost 50 years ago.

He pointed to Vietnam’s two strategic 100-year strategic goals and its push for double-digit economic growth, which must come with stable, sustainable development and a better quality of life for all citizens.

According to him, Vietnam’s priorities are overhauling the growth model, sharpening competitiveness and lifting growth quality, with science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as the main drivers. The approach ties growth to social progress and equity, human development, and reforms in education, health care, culture and social affairs, while protecting the environment, adapting to climate change and securing energy supply.

At the reception for the UN Resident Coordinator and heads of UN agencies in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam will keep taking part in UN peacekeeping operations, push the initiative for an International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development, back UN reform, follow the Green One UN House agreement and work with the UN to set up the Regional Counter Cybercrime Hub for Asia-Pacific in Vietnam, he said.

Looking ahead, he urged UN agencies to use their specialised expertise and global partner networks to help Vietnam tap knowledge and funding, obtain policy and legal advice, advance cooperation in science, technology and innovation, and gain access to and gradually master strategic technologies, while playing a deeper role in global AI governance.

He also asked the UN to support Vietnam’s push for a green and circular economy, energy security and a just energy transition; a workforce suited to the digital era; policies on population aging, green transition and climate adaptation; and smart, sustainable agriculture, among other areas.

The host called on both sides to soon finalise the Vietnam-UN sustainable development cooperation framework for 2027-2031, in line with Vietnam’s development priorities.

UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis called Vietnam an increasingly important and constructive multilateral partner that has moved from aid recipient to active contributor to the UN.

She welcomed the messages delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam at the High-Level General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 81st session. She also congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic gains and its practical contributions to international peace, security and development through peacekeeping, multilateral cooperation, South-South cooperation and the sharing of development experience.

The UN also credited Vietnam with a pioneering role in efforts to overhaul the bloc and active engagement in global digital transformation and AI governance. Tamesis backed the priorities the PM outlined and said the UN stands ready to support Vietnam in its new growth phase.

The World Health Organisation’s Chief Representative lauded Vietnam’s focus on workforce development and its rollout of Resolution 72-NQ/TW, which sets out breakthrough measures to strengthen health protection and care. It pledged support for grassroots health care, digital transformation in the health sector and responses to public health challenges.

The UNESCO Chief Representative vowed support for Vietnam’s science, technology and innovation, ethical and equitable AI use, rollout of Resolution 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training, and cultural cooperation.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Chief Representative commended Vietnam’s contribution to global food security and promised support for sustainable agriculture and South-South cooperation.

The UN Development Programme’s Chief Representative committed to further support for Vietnam in overhauling its growth model, adapting to climate change, improving policies, mobilising financing for the Just Energy Transition Partnership, advancing green transition and building worker and business capacity.

Vietnam and UN agencies will work together to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to the UN in 2027./.