Thailand, Myanmar discuss energy cooperation plans

Hanoi (VNA) – Thai Energy Minister Akanat Promphan has met with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw to discuss expanding cooperation in the energy and natural gas sectors.



According to The Irrawaddy, the October 21 meeting was part of Thailand’s efforts to strengthen energy ties with Myanmar, with discussions focusing on new memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and potential joint venture projects between the two countries.



During the visit, Akanat Promphan also held talks with Myanmar Energy Minister Ko Ko Lwin. The two sides discussed energy cooperation programmes, including trilateral projects involving Russia in the Dawei area of Tanintharyi Region in western Myanmar.



The Thai minister’s visit came just days after Min Aung Hlaing and Vice President Nyo Saw visited development projects in Dawei. It also followed Min Aung Hlaing’s visit to Bangkok in August, when he called on Thailand to increase investment in Myanmar.



Thailand remains one of Myanmar’s largest investors, particularly in the energy, manufacturing and border trade sectors./.

VNA