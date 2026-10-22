Cambodia promotes sport ties in ASEAN

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The 17th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Sports (SOMS-17) and its related meetings are taking place in Siem Reap from October 20 to 22, bringing together senior officials from ASEAN member states and dialogue partners to discuss priorities and advance regional sports development.

According to the Khmer Times, Permanent Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport told the opening ceremony on October 20 that the meeting provides a valuable opportunity to review progress, identify future priorities and agree on a shared direction for ASEAN sports.

The discussions follow up on the outcomes of SOMS-16 and the 8th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports, held in Hanoi, Vietnam, in October 2025. A key priority is reviewing the ASEAN Sports Work Plan 2021–2025 and adopting a new framework for 2026–2030.

The upcoming framework seeks to give sports a broader role in regional development, extending benefits beyond competition to promote peace, public health, education, cultural identity and social inclusion. It also aims to support sustainable socio-economic growth in line with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

As part of its commitment to regional development, Cambodia is preparing to host several major events, including the 2028 ASEAN University Games, the 2029 Asian Youth Para Games and the 2031 ASEAN Youth Games./.