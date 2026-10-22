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Laos promotes digital governance, skills development in AI era

The Lao government has been proactively renewing its thinking and working methods towards modernisation while improving macroeconomic management mechanisms to address economic and financial difficulties.

Participants press the button to kick off the Lao Digital Week 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Participants press the button to kick off the Lao Digital Week 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Digital Week 2026 kicked off in Vientiane on October 21.

Organised by the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications, the five-day event serves as a high-level forum for domestic and international officials and experts to exchange experiences and practical lessons, assess opportunities and challenges, and discuss future directions, thereby advancing digital transformation in a more comprehensive, substantive and effective manner.

In his opening remarks, Lao Minister of Technology and Communications Santisouk Simmalavong emphasised that the Lao government has been proactively renewing its thinking and working methods towards modernisation while improving macroeconomic management mechanisms to address economic and financial difficulties.

He affirmed that modernisation and the application of digital technology are essential to enhancing the efficiency of state management and administration, public governance, production and business activities, and improving people's quality of life.

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Lao Minister of Technology and Communications Santisouk Simmalavong delivers the opening remarks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Reviewing the development context, the minister noted that digital technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace and has become a key driver of global socio-economic development. Technology acts as a catalyst, enabling people to connect without limits while enhancing speed, accuracy, transparency and efficiency. In particular, the rapid development of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), is driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution across sectors worldwide, making it essential for Laos to keep pace with this trend.

According to the organising committee, the event features thematic seminars, large-scale technology networking events with more than 100 booths showcasing digital products and solutions, and technology innovation competitions and startup-related programmes.

These activities aim to highlight achievements in the information and communications technology sector, particularly digital transformation in the public sector, business community and educational institutions in Laos and the wider region./.

VNA
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