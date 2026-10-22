Cambodia asks for FAO support to strengthen early warning systems

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has called on the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to help strengthen the country’s agrometeorological networks and early warning systems, mobilise resources and build local capacity to ensure high-quality and sustainable public services.

Cambodian Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology Thor Chetha made the request at a meeting with Rebekah Bell, FAO Representative in Cambodia, and her colleagues at the ministry’s headquarters on October 22.

Thor Chetha welcomed the results of cooperation with FAO and affirmed Cambodia’s commitment to further strengthening the partnership.

He thanked the organisation for its long-standing cooperation with Cambodia, particularly the ministry, in improving agrometeorological services, enhancing climate resilience, and supporting institutional development and human resource capacity building.

These efforts have been carried out through the Public-Community-Private Partnerships for Eco-Friendly Agriculture and Climate-Resilient Livelihoods in the Northern Tonle Sap Basin (PEARL) project.

Thor Chetha said the ministry considered weather and climate services an essential public function that helps improve agricultural productivity, manage water resources more effectively, reduce disaster risks and promote sustainable development.

Providing timely, reliable and practical weather and climate information would enable farmers and other stakeholders to better plan production, manage resources and respond to the impacts of climate change, he said./.