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Malaysia’s exports hit record high in first nine months

According to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the country’s total trade rose 30.1% to 2.91 trillion MYR (713 billion USD), while imports increased 25.7% to 1.34 trillion ringgit (328 billion USD). The trade surplus reached 232.38 billion MYR (57 billion USD).

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s exports reached a record 1.57 trillion MYR (about 385 billion USD) in the first nine months of 2026, up 34% year on year, driven by strong demand for electrical and electronic (E&E) products and growth in non-traditional markets.

According to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the country’s total trade rose 30.1% to 2.91 trillion MYR (713 billion USD), while imports increased 25.7% to 1.34 trillion ringgit (328 billion USD). The trade surplus reached 232.38 billion MYR (57 billion USD).

E&E products remained a key driver of export growth, with their export value increasing by 253.88 billion MYR (62 billion USD), reflecting rising global demand linked to artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology adoption.

Other major contributors included petroleum products, optical and scientific equipment, machinery, equipment and parts, and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Palm oil-based downstream products, particularly oleochemicals, also maintained double-digit growth. Products involving significant participation by Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, metal furniture and aerospace products, recorded positive growth.

MATRADE Director-General Indera Abu Bakar Yusof said the results demonstrated the resilience of Malaysian exporters and SMEs amid global economic uncertainty. Proactive efforts to help domestic businesses access emerging markets with strong growth potential had helped turn barriers and risks into practical business opportunities, he added.

Exports to non-traditional markets in Africa, Central Asia, South Asia and Latin America rose 21.5% to 136.36 billion MYR (33.4 billion USD) during the period. Among the markets recording strong growth were Namibia, up 426.1%; South Africa, 101%; Libya, 79.3%; Angola, 55.6%; and Brazil, 41%.

Free trade agreement (FTA) partners remained a major export destination, accounting for 986.38 billion ringgit (241 billion USD), or 62.8% of Malaysia’s total exports, representing an increase of 25.8%.

Exports to 21 of Malaysia’s 24 FTA partners grew, led by Mexico with a 52.1% increase, followed by Vietnam at 44.9%, the United Kingdom at 41.1% and Thailand at 32.3%./.

VNA
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