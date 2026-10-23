Keeping alive the tradition of legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea

Hai Phong (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea has gone down in history as an extraordinary feat and a legendary tale for Vietnam, symbolising the courage, determination, intellect and creativity of the Vietnamese people.



These enduring values continue to be passed down and nurtured today, inspiring younger generations to take pride in the nation’s heritage and carry it forward as they contribute to national development and the safeguarding of the country’s sovereignty over its seas and islands.



Reliving glorious memories



On October 23, 1961, the Ministry of National Defence decided to establish Military Transport Unit 759, codenamed the “no-number ships”, as vessels with no markings, which later became Naval Brigade 125. Its mission was to open the strategically important Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea to transport personnel, weapons and equipment to support the battlefield in southern Vietnam.



From 1961 to 1975, the route transported hundreds of thousands of tonnes of weapons and tens of thousands of personnel to the southern battlefield. It made a significant contribution to the nationwide struggle to defeat the US imperialists’ war strategies, completely liberate the South and reunify the country.



As Vietnam marks the 65th anniversary of the opening of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea this year, veteran Tran Van Lich, from Le Chan ward in Hai Phong city, is delighted to reunite with former comrades from across the country and reminisce about their days aboard the no-number ships.

More than 60 years have passed, yet Lich’s pride in having served aboard Phuong Dong 1, the vessel that pioneered the legendary sea route, remains undiminished.



Recalling the voyage with pride, he said the first ship, Ship 41, was made of wood. It successfully delivered 28 tonnes of weapons from Hai Phong to Vam Lung in Ca Mau in nine days.



Ship 41 was later renamed HQ-671. In recognition of its outstanding feats, the vessel was twice awarded the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces. Eight officers and crew members who served aboard the ship at different times also received the same honour.



Looking back on those heroic years, the veteran, now over 80, recalled with emotion that he had made three voyages aboard the unmarked vessels. The journeys were fraught with difficulties, rough seas and enemy encirclement, requiring everyone to overcome formidable challenges to fulfil their missions.



His most unforgettable memory was his first voyage, in August 1964, when the vessel ran aground on a shoal.



“We had previously heard that two ships had run aground, been unable to get out and had to be destroyed, with their weapons brought back. Our captain, Ho Duc Thanh, skilfully took advantage of the rough seas and guided our ship off the shoal, allowing us to continue our journey and complete the mission. All 21 people aboard reached their destination safely,” he recalled.



Alongside the joy of reunion, gatherings of veterans from the no-number ships always include moments of silence for comrades who are no longer with them.



Recalling those who shared life-and-death struggles, Tran Van Huu, 84, Vice Chairman of the Traditional Association of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea, said: “We will never forget the sacrifices made by our comrades. During the 1968 Spring Offensive, in particular, four ships set out simultaneously from four different locations, but only one returned. On one of the ships, all 17 officers and crew members were killed.”



Passing on heroic tradition



The values and lessons embodied by the extraordinary feat of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea remain highly relevant to the cause of safeguarding the nation’s sacred maritime sovereignty.



Rear Admiral Vu Anh Tuan, Head of the Political Department of the Vietnam People’s Navy, said the Vietnam People’s Navy has consistently prioritised educating personnel about preserving and promoting the historical significance and fine traditions of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea.



According to Tuan, the Navy focuses on educating its personnel about the defining values behind the legendary sea route. It utilises cultural institutions, organises visits to historical sites and meetings with witnesses to history, and applies digital technology in communications and education. Traditional education has also been integrated into emulation movements and campaigns, particularly activities honouring fallen heroes, supporting policy beneficiary families and reflecting the realities of training, combat readiness and duties at sea, on islands and offshore platforms.



He noted that the lesson of building a strong people-based defence posture, a key factor behind the legend of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea, remains fully relevant to protecting maritime sovereignty today.

For witnesses, the Traditional Association of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea has continued to connect former comrades, foster solidarity, educate younger generations about the nation’s traditions and rekindle pride in the legend of the no-number-plate ships.



The vice chairman of the association shared that in the 18 years since its founding, it has consistently carried out activities to encourage former comrades, support families benefiting from policies, honour fallen heroes, preserve historical sites, and gather documents about the legendary sea route.



Vu Van Thuong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Do Son ward Party Committee, said the local authorities have continued to promote the site’s historical values and foster patriotism among present and future generations.



Alongside extracurricular programmes for students, meetings with witnesses to history and Party membership admission ceremonies, the locality regularly pays attention to the well-being of policy beneficiary families, particularly veterans of the no-number ships. It also implements policies to support military families, honouring the contributions and sacrifices of generations of officers and crew members who served on this special wartime transport route./.

VNA