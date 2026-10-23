Ho Chi Minh City launches child protection hotline

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City launched a 24/7 child protection hotline on October 22 to receive reports of child abuse, violence, maltreatment and illegal child labour, as well as cases involving women experiencing violence or abuse and in need of support.

Integrated into the city’s hotline system, hotline 1022 replaces the previous counselling hotline 1900.545.559, aiming to speed up responses, strengthen inter-agency coordination and ensure the safety of those seeking assistance.

Nguyen Tang Minh, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health, said the hotline establishes a unified, transparent and confidential process for handling reports. Operators assess cases, classify them by location and forward information to the nearest responsible unit within five minutes. Urgent cases are handled within one working day, while routine cases must be resolved within three working days.

The Social Work and Youth Vocational Training Centre of Ho Chi Minh City coordinates with relevant agencies, local authorities, police and healthcare facilities to verify reports, provide assistance, and protect victims. Information and handling outcomes are updated on the system, with confidentiality ensured for informants and those seeking assistance.

Nguyen Thi Thuy Duong, Deputy Director of the centre, said standardised procedures help ensure the proper handling of information and evidence relating to violence against children and vulnerable women. Depending on each case, the centre provides direct support or connects victims with relevant experts and organisations.

The former hotline assisted children subjected to abuse and violence, abandoned and street children, and those facing psychological, health or legal difficulties. Support included psychological and legal assistance, healthcare and follow-up protection. Disadvantaged children with health problems also received medical examinations and regular nutritional support through a project to support and accompany families.

Statistics show that it received 162 calls in 2021, 248 in 2022 and 282 in 2023, covering issues ranging from abuse and violence to psychological counselling and legal assistance.

The city’s health sector will continue to step up communication and preventive education, raise awareness of the risks of school violence and abuse, and improve procedures for receiving and providing medical care, emergency psychological support, and evidence preservation for child victims.

The role of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Children's Rights Protection in connecting relevant parties will also be strengthened to improve inter-agency coordination and support children’s reintegration into the community./.