Politics

Polish PM arrives in Da Nang, beginning official visit to Vietnam

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's official visit to Vietnam comes as bilateral ties are in an especially strong phase, with conditions in place to move to a higher level. It offers a chance to push practical economic, trade and investment cooperation, improve market access and clear barriers to goods from both sides.

Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi greets Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the Da Nang International Airport (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi greets Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the Da Nang International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in the central city of Da Nang on October 23 evening, beginning an official visit to Vietnam from October 24-26 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung.

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi and Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Ha Hoang Hai greeted the delegation at Da Nang International Airport.

The Polish PM was accompanied by Minister of Science and Higher Education Marcin Kulasek, Secretary of State and Government Spokesperson in the Chancellery of the PM Adam Szłapka, Undersecretary of State in the Chancellery Agnieszka Rucińska, and Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Security Advisor to the PM Robert Kupiecki, among others.

Ties between the two countries rest on a long history, political trust and substantive cooperation. Poland was among the first European nations to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam on February 4, 1950, and stands as one of Vietnam’s most important trade partners in Central and Eastern Europe. Two-way trade has risen steadily, particularly since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect.

In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Ambassador Hai said the visit comes as bilateral ties are in an especially strong phase, with conditions in place to move to a higher level. It offers a chance to push practical economic, trade and investment cooperation, improve market access and clear barriers to goods from both sides.

The two sides can use the opportunity to expand cooperation into high-added-value fields such as digital technology, green energy, quantum technology and training of highly skilled workers. Playing to complementary strengths and building closer business links will lay the groundwork for sustainable economic and science-technology ties, he said.

Joanna Skoczek, Poland’s Chargé d’Affaires and Head of Mission at the Polish Embassy in Hanoi, said Tusk’s visit aims to identify and affirm the areas with the greatest potential for cooperation, including education, trade, cooperation at international forums, culture and people-to-people exchanges. She said several important documents will be signed during the visit, reinforcing the legal basis for bilateral ties./.

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