Politics

Vietnam, Workers’ Party of Belgium seek to strengthen ties

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said Vietnam wishes to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation with political parties in Europe, including the PTB.

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung (R) meets with Benjamin Pestieau, Deputy General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB) in Brussels on October 24. (Photo: VNA)
Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung (R) meets with Benjamin Pestieau, Deputy General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB) in Brussels on October 24. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung met with Benjamin Pestieau, Deputy General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB) in Brussels on October 24, as part of the official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam.

At the meeting, Trung conveyed the top Vietnamese leader’s greetings to the PTB leadership and congratulated the party on its positive results and growing position in the 2024 elections.

He thanked generations of PTB members for their valuable support for Vietnam during its past struggle for independence and its current national development. The minister affirmed that the CPV attaches importance to its traditional friendship and solidarity with the Belgian party.

Sharing information about Vietnam’s situation, achievements after 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), its socialist-oriented market economy and strategic development goals for 2030 and 2045, Trung highlighted the important role of international cooperation.

He said Vietnam wishes to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation with political parties in Europe, including the PTB.

Minister Trung proposed that the two parties increase exchanges of delegations, share theoretical knowledge and experience in party building, and coordinate more closely at multilateral forums, including the International Meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties (IMCWP).

He called on the PTB to use its voice and influence within Belgium’s political system and across Europe to promote cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium, as well as between Vietnam and the European Union (EU).

For his part, Pestieau welcomed General Secretary and President Lam’s visit and congratulated the CPV on the success of its 14th National Congress and Vietnam’s achievements in enhancing its international standing.

He affirmed the PTB’s desire to further strengthen ties between the two parties and make a positive contribution to Vietnam-Belgium relations. He expressed his interest in promoting dialogue and coordination with political parties, including the CPV, to seek solutions that support peace, cooperation and development in their respective regions and around the world.

Both sides agreed to uphold their traditional solidarity and strengthen dialogue and coordination at international events involving communist and workers’ parties, as well as left-wing and progressive forces worldwide, contributing to peace, justice, social progress and sustainable development./.

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