Politics

Polish Prime Minister visits Hoi An Ancient Town

Following the commemorative ceremony, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the delegation strolled along the ancient town’s streets, visited several cultural and historical sites, and enjoyed artistic performances held in their honour.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visits historical and cultural sites in the Hoi An Ancient Town. (Photo: VNA)
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visits historical and cultural sites in the Hoi An Ancient Town. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and a high-level delegation of Poland made a tour of Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang on October 24 as part of his ongoing three-day official visit to Vietnam.

The Polish PM and his entourage were welcomed in Hoi An by Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee, along with local authorities.

During the trip, PM Tusk laid flowers at the monument to Polish architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski, affectionately known by local residents as Kazik.

During his lifetime, Kwiatkowski made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of the heritage values of Hoi An Ancient Town, the My Son Sanctuary and the Complex of Hue Monuments. His efforts helped pave the way for Hoi An and My Son to be recognised by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.

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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk lays a floral tribute at the monument to Polish architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski in Hoi An Ancient Town. (Photo: VNA)

He was also the first person to recognise the exceptional value of Hoi An Ancient Town. The research and preparation of the dossier for UNESCO World Heritage recognition took nearly 20 years and involved numerous difficulties and challenges, but he never gave up. On December 4, 1999, Hoi An Ancient Town was officially inscribed as a World Heritage Site.

Kwiatkowski’s significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of Vietnam’s cultural heritage have become a symbol of the friendship and close ties between Vietnam and Poland.

vnanet_potal-thu-tuong-ba-lan-donald-tusk-tham-va-giao-luu-voi-nguoi-dan-pho-co-hoi-an-9109531.jpg
A tourist takes commemorative photos with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Hoi An Ancient Town. (Photo: VNA)

Following the commemorative activity, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the delegation strolled along the ancient town’s streets, visited several cultural and historical sites, and enjoyed artistic performances held in their honour.

In a warm and welcoming atmosphere, large numbers of residents and tourists gathered along the streets to greet the Polish PM. Tusk happily shook hands and posed for commemorative photos with residents and visitors, creating a friendly atmosphere during his visit to the World Heritage Site of Hoi An.

The trip by the Polish PM to Hoi An Ancient Town highlighted the longstanding friendship and cultural exchanges between Vietnam and Poland./.

VNA
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