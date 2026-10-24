General Secretary, President To Lam receives Minister-President of Belgium's Flanders

Brussels (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Minister-President of Flanders Matthias Diependaele on October 23 as part of his official visit to Belgium.



General Secretary and President Lam highlighted Flanders’ role as one of Belgium’s and Europe’s leading economic, industrial, trade, logistics and innovation hubs, while acknowledging the region’s active contributions to Vietnam–Belgium relations, particularly in trade, investment and seaport development. He praised the performance of Flemish businesses operating in Vietnam, including DEEP C, Bekaert and Puratos, as well as the role of Flanders Investment and Trade (FIT) in connecting businesses from both sides.



Briefing his host on Vietnam’s development orientations, the top leader stressed that apparatus reforms, expanded development space and stronger decentralisation and delegation of authority are creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese localities to enhance international cooperation, including with Belgian regions.



He called on Flanders to support the early elevation of Vietnam–Belgium relations to a strategic partnership, take a pioneering role in promoting economic cooperation, encourage businesses to expand investment in Vietnam, and back the completion of ratification and effective implementation of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).



Regarding specific areas of cooperation, General Secretary and President Lam proposed strengthening links between the two sides’ seaport ecosystems and developing green and smart ports and modern logistics chains. He also called for expanding cooperation in science, technology and innovation, especially in key industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and green technologies.



Given Flanders’ particular strengths, he proposed the region provide Vietnam with technological support and resources for water resource management and climate change response, as well as flood, drought and saltwater intrusion prevention, especially in the Mekong Delta. He also called for stronger education and training collaboration to develop high-quality human resources in areas where Vietnam has urgent needs.



For his part, Diependaele expressed his honour and pleasure at meeting General Secretary and President Lam, describing the visit as particularly significant in opening up new directions and opportunities for Vietnam–Belgium cooperation.



Impressed by Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and dynamic growth potential, he affirmed that the Flemish government always attaches great importance to Vietnam and regards it as one of its leading partners in Southeast Asia.



Welcoming the substantive cooperation achieved in recent years, the Minister-President expressed full agreement with the Vietnamese leader’s proposals and affirmed Flanders’ determination to expand ties in its core strengths, including seaport, logistics, high-tech industries and green transition. He also pledged to further promote links between businesses, research centres, training institutions and localities on both sides.



The two sides agreed to maximise their complementary strengths, enhance comprehensive connections among authorities, businesses and research institutions, and work together to effectively implement practical cooperation projects in seaport, logistics, science – technology, and sustainable development, contributing to further deepening Vietnam–Belgium relations./.

VNA