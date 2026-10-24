Vietnam, Mozambique seek stronger agricultural ties

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Tran Thi Thu Thin met Director of the Mozambique Cashew Institute (IAM) Jorge Vidigal Fole in Maputo on October 23 to discuss developing the cashew industry and ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in the sector.

Thin praised the industry’s potential and its contribution to the economy, livelihoods and exports in the southeastern African nation. She also shared Vietnam’s experience in developing the industry, particularly in boosting processing capacity and adding value to products.

Fole, for his part, said Mozambique produced about 200,000 tonnes of cashews in 2025, of which about 40,000 tonnes were processed. Export revenue neared 121.6 million USD, nearly triple the 2024 level. He said he wants closer cooperation with Vietnam, especially in sharing experience, transferring technical know-how and attracting investment in processing. Mozambique aims to raise domestic processing capacity and added value, targeting about 482,000 tonnes processed by 2034 under its 2025-2034 cashew value chain development scheme.

The host also pushed for broader cooperation with Vietnam in coffee and macadamia nuts, through exchanges on production experience, farming techniques and processing, and by connecting companies from the two countries. He said the sectors complement each other, opening opportunities to diversify agricultural collaboration, spur investment and add value to Mozambique’s farm produce.

The two sides praised the cooperation potential and said they want stable, long-term, mutually beneficial trade. They agreed to deepen cashew cooperation, make it more substantive and effective, and gradually shift from trading raw materials toward higher-value areas, including experience sharing, technical transfer, processing investment and building capacity to join global value chains.

They also stressed the need for closer coordination between IAM and the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) to push information exchange and connect agencies, associations and companies in the two countries. On that basis, Vietnam and Mozambique aim to gradually extend coordination to coffee, macadamia nuts and other promising agricultural areas, playing to each side’s strengths, supporting Mozambique’s sustainable agriculture and fostering economic and trade ties./.