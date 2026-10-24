Business

Hanoi seeks strategic partnerships with international firms and organisations in Belgium

At meetings with representatives of Aquitara Fund and 512 Capital B.V., Tran Duc Thang, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, outlined Hanoi’s investment priorities, particularly industrial infrastructure, high technology, data centres and green, sustainable development.

Hanoi delegation meets with representatives of Aquitara Fund and 512 Capital B.V. (Photo: Hanoi's Department of External Affairs)
Hanoi delegation meets with representatives of Aquitara Fund and 512 Capital B.V. (Photo: Hanoi's Department of External Affairs)

Brussels (VNA) – A Hanoi delegation led by Tran Duc Thang, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, held a series of investment promotion meetings with financial institutions, multinational corporations and international business associations as part of their working visit to Belgium.

At meetings with representatives of Aquitara Fund and 512 Capital B.V., Thang outlined Hanoi’s investment priorities, particularly industrial infrastructure, high technology, data centres and green, sustainable development.

He said the capital city prioritised high-quality projects that apply advanced technologies, use resources efficiently and make long-term contributions to local development.

Hanoi stands ready to facilitate capable investors in studying and proposing projects that align with the city’s planning orientations and legal regulations, he added.

During a meeting with H&M Group, Thang acknowledged the company’s business performance and market expansion strategy in Vietnam, including Hanoi.

In response to H&M’s proposals to expand its retail network and develop a flagship store in the city centre, he said Hanoi welcomed reputable international brands seeking to strengthen their presence in the capital.

He also instructed relevant agencies to enhance coordination and support the company in surveying potential locations and selecting suitable options.

At meetings with Siemens Mobility and DB Engineering & Consulting, Duong Duc Tuan, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, discussed Hanoi’s plans to develop its urban railway network and opportunities to work with German companies with expertise in railway technology, engineering solutions and operations management.

He stressed that building a modern, integrated transport system, with urban railways as its backbone, was a key priority in Hanoi’s long-term development strategy.

The city also attached importance to digital technology, network connectivity and operational efficiency, while remaining open to capable international partners participating in infrastructure surveys and development, he said.

Welcoming practical cooperation proposals from the two companies, Tuan asked relevant municipal departments and agencies to continue studying technical solutions suited to Hanoi’s actual needs and transport development plans.

At meetings with representatives from the German Business Association in Vietnam (GBA) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), Tuan affirmed that Hanoi valued the European business community’s contributions to the city’s economic growth and international integration.

Representatives of the two associations expressed their confidence in Hanoi’s potential, competitive advantages and dynamic development. They also called for closer engagement with the municipal authorities and more regular updates on the city’s planning orientations and investment priorities to support the expansion of their business activities.

Welcoming the proposals, particularly an idea to study the establishment of a “German House” in Hanoi, Tuan agreed on the need to increase specialised investment promotion and business networking activities with German and European companies.

Throughout the meetings, Hanoi’s leaders presented the city’s strategic priorities, including improving the legal framework, developing a sustainable master plan, modernising infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation, promoting innovation and advancing green growth.

The municipal authorities reaffirmed their commitment to supporting investors and protecting their legitimate interests. They expressed their hope that the proposals discussed would soon be translated into feasible programmes and projects in line with the city’s development orientations and legal regulations, delivering practical benefits to all parties./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Hanoi #H&M Group #Aquitara Fund #512 Capital B.V #Vietnam-Belgium
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