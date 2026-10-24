Hung Yen outlines three economic zones, two development corridors

Hung Yen (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen is developing a socio-economic development plan based on three economic zones and two development corridors, with the aim of acheiving double-digit economic growth and becoming a centrally governed city by 2030, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen has said.​

The framework is designed to make better use of the province’s geographical advantages, strengthen regional connectivity and establish new growth drivers across industry, urban development, logistics, services and tourism.​

The three economic zones comprise the northern growth hub, the central zone and the coastal zone, each with distinct development functions.​

The northern growth hub, serving as a gateway to the Hanoi metropolitan area, occupies a strategic position bordering Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Hai Phong. Located along the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong–Quang Ninh economic corridor, it is expected to become a centre for high-tech industry, urban development, services and logistics.​

The Hanoi–Hai Phong Expressway (CT.04), National Highway 5, Ring Road 4 and the Hanoi–Hai Phong railway support the connectivity of the region. These transport links will help connect the capital region with the coastal plains and generate spillover growth for the province.​

The central economic zone, located at the heart of Hung Yen’s development space, will link the northern growth hub with the coastal zone. It will also serve as an important connection within the Red River Delta and the coastal economic corridor.​

As the province’s administrative, political, cultural, and educational centre, the zone will help coordinate and balance development between the northern and southern parts of Hung Yen. Its economic structure will combine administration, urban development, clean industry, manufacturing, processing, trade, services and domestic logistics.​

Pho Hien urban area is designated as a regional centre for administration, culture, education and services.

The coastal economic zone, in the eastern and southeastern parts of the province, is expected to become a new strategic growth engine. Positioned along the northern coastal economic corridor between Hai Phong and Ninh Binh, it will serve as Hung Yen’s gateway to the sea.​

The area benefits from its coastal geography, ample available land, strong transport connections, and promising opportunities for seaports, economic zones, and renewable energy projects.​

Its development orientation covers energy, manufacturing and processing, port logistics, coastal urban services and marine ecotourism and resort tourism. The proposed model combines a free economic zone with a port city and green energy industries.​

The coastal zone will comprise three functional sub-zones, namely an eastern urban and seaport area, an energy and manufacturing area, and a marine tourism and ecology area.​

In addition to the three economic zones, Hung Yen plans to develop two major corridors.​

The Red River ecological, economic and cultural corridor will extend along the river from the border with Hanoi to the Ba Lat estuary. Linked to the planned Red River Heritage Route, it will promote historical and cultural tourism as well as ecological tourism.​

The industrial, urban and service corridor, associated with the CT.16 expressway network and Longitudinal Route No. 2, will serve as the backbone of the province’s socio-economic development.​

It will also strengthen trade and regional links with Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Ninh Binh, creating space for integrated development in industry, urban areas, services, logistics and innovation.​

Through this spatial development framework, Hung Yen aims to improve regional connectivity, attract investment and build a more balanced and sustainable economic structure as it works towards its 2030 development goals./.