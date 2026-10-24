Gia Lai leverages APEC officials' meeting to boost tourism, investment

Gia Lai (VNA) – The central province of Gia Lai is rolling out communications activities before, during and after the APEC 2027 Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) to promote its tourism, cultural and economic potential and attract international investment.



As part of the provincial People’s Committee’s plan for communications on ISOM and APEC, coordinated activities will take place throughout 2026–2027, bringing together departments, local authorities, and press agencies.



The province will step up promotion through mass media, grassroots information networks and digital platforms to reveal Gia Lai as a welcoming, professional destination with a rich cultural identity and strong potential for international cooperation.



Agencies and localities will publish news, articles, videos, infographics and images on official websites and platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Facebook. Online campaigns linked to local economic, cultural and tourism activities will broaden public outreach.



Gia Lai also plans to produce publications introducing its tourism, culture and people, along with investment promotion materials for use at ISOM and APEC 2027. Visual communications will be enhanced at key locations.



Beyond professional communications, the plan stresses raising public awareness of a welcoming tourism environment, maintaining security and public order, protecting landscapes, and promoting courteous communication and behaviour.



Residents, businesses and service providers are encouraged to act as “cultural ambassadors” and leave a positive impression on international delegates and visitors.



Cultural, artistic, sporting and physical activities will also be incorporated to showcase local identity and promote Vietnamese culture. The message “Gia Lai: A Destination Connecting Asia-Pacific” will be featured in programmes, publications and events promoting Vietnamese culture and tourism before, during and after the APEC Year 2027.



According to provincial leaders, the selection of Gia Lai as an APEC venue reflects not only the recognition of its capacity as a destination but also a step towards completing the country’s development structure for a new period, linking the marine economy with tourism, trade and services, and the digital economy.



The province aims to position itself as a new international conference hub for Vietnam and showcase a new growth model combining the marine economy, high-end tourism, modern urban development and the capacity to host major multilateral events.



Gia Lai brings together distinctive cultural traditions, including the Bai Choi folk singing and Central Highlands gong culture, alongside high-quality agricultural production and international trade. It is expected to contribute more than logistical support to APEC 2027, providing cultural, historical and identity-rich context for related events.



The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will lead most communications activities, while press agencies, departments and local authorities will carry out assigned tasks. The provincial police will help maintain security and public order, monitor online information and handle false information within their authority.



Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs will coordinate reception arrangements and assist international journalists with their reporting.



Through these activities, Gia Lai hopes to seize the opportunities offered by APEC 2027 to raise its international profile and establish itself as a globally recognised local brand associated with green, sustainable development and integration.



The province also expects the initiative to boost trade, investment and tourism promotion while supporting broader socio-economic development./.

VNA