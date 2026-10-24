Business

Gia Lai leverages APEC officials' meeting to boost tourism, investment

The province will step up promotion through mass media, grassroots information networks and digital platforms to reveal Gia Lai as a welcoming, professional destination with a rich cultural identity and strong potential for international cooperation.

La Vuong Plateau in Gia Lai province is a tourist magnet thanks to many beautiful and poetic check-in spots. (Photo published by VNA)
La Vuong Plateau in Gia Lai province is a tourist magnet thanks to many beautiful and poetic check-in spots. (Photo published by VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – The central province of Gia Lai is rolling out communications activities before, during and after the APEC 2027 Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) to promote its tourism, cultural and economic potential and attract international investment.

As part of the provincial People’s Committee’s plan for communications on ISOM and APEC, coordinated activities will take place throughout 2026–2027, bringing together departments, local authorities, and press agencies.

The province will step up promotion through mass media, grassroots information networks and digital platforms to reveal Gia Lai as a welcoming, professional destination with a rich cultural identity and strong potential for international cooperation.

Agencies and localities will publish news, articles, videos, infographics and images on official websites and platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Facebook. Online campaigns linked to local economic, cultural and tourism activities will broaden public outreach.

Gia Lai also plans to produce publications introducing its tourism, culture and people, along with investment promotion materials for use at ISOM and APEC 2027. Visual communications will be enhanced at key locations.

Beyond professional communications, the plan stresses raising public awareness of a welcoming tourism environment, maintaining security and public order, protecting landscapes, and promoting courteous communication and behaviour.

Residents, businesses and service providers are encouraged to act as “cultural ambassadors” and leave a positive impression on international delegates and visitors.

Cultural, artistic, sporting and physical activities will also be incorporated to showcase local identity and promote Vietnamese culture. The message “Gia Lai: A Destination Connecting Asia-Pacific” will be featured in programmes, publications and events promoting Vietnamese culture and tourism before, during and after the APEC Year 2027.

According to provincial leaders, the selection of Gia Lai as an APEC venue reflects not only the recognition of its capacity as a destination but also a step towards completing the country’s development structure for a new period, linking the marine economy with tourism, trade and services, and the digital economy.

The province aims to position itself as a new international conference hub for Vietnam and showcase a new growth model combining the marine economy, high-end tourism, modern urban development and the capacity to host major multilateral events.

Gia Lai brings together distinctive cultural traditions, including the Bai Choi folk singing and Central Highlands gong culture, alongside high-quality agricultural production and international trade. It is expected to contribute more than logistical support to APEC 2027, providing cultural, historical and identity-rich context for related events.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will lead most communications activities, while press agencies, departments and local authorities will carry out assigned tasks. The provincial police will help maintain security and public order, monitor online information and handle false information within their authority.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs will coordinate reception arrangements and assist international journalists with their reporting.

Through these activities, Gia Lai hopes to seize the opportunities offered by APEC 2027 to raise its international profile and establish itself as a globally recognised local brand associated with green, sustainable development and integration.

The province also expects the initiative to boost trade, investment and tourism promotion while supporting broader socio-economic development./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Gia Lai #APEC #APEC 2027 Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting #Asia-Pacific Gia Lai
Follow VietnamPlus

APEC

Related News

The Vietnamese delegation attends the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam announces priorities for APEC Finance Ministers’ Process 2027

The priorities are strengthening capital markets to mobilise private capital for innovative businesses, promoting data-driven finance to improve access to capital for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), diversifying financial resources for development, and enhancing the capacity of young people in the financial sector.

See more

Tourists shop at Ngoc Hien Pearl Farm in Phu Quoc city, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to boost shopping tourism

Shopping tourism remains underdeveloped in Vietnam despite its potential to attract visitors and boost revenue. Diversifying dining, shopping and entertainment services while extending stays would help increase tourist spending.

The booth of Gia Binh International Airport at Routes World 2026 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Gia Binh airport seeks global airline partnerships at Routes World 2026

Participation in Routes World, an annual route development forum, is intended to help Gia Binh establish relationships with international carriers and strategic partners before the airport becomes operational and position it to participate in the development of future regional and international air links.

Visitors explore products at the fair (Photo: VNA)

HCMC Export 2026 helps expand trade links with global partners

The 2026 Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair (HCMC Export 2026) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of October 22, bringing together more than 700 Vietnamese businesses, along with domestic and international buyers, importers and trade partners.

Vietnamese products are promoted at Lotte Mart’s Seoul Station branch in Seoul. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Goods Week in Korea 2026 opens in Seoul

Vietnamese goods have considerable room for growth in the RoK. Closer cooperation in product sourcing and brand promotion will help Vietnamese products strengthen their position in the market.

Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Le Van Han speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh province seeks Japanese investment in high-value industries

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Han said Japan is an important, reliable and long-term partner of Tay Ninh. Japanese businesses have invested more than 1.4 billion USD in the province, contributing to economic growth, workforce development and the adoption of modern management practices.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam (L) and Lao Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Xaynakhon Inthavong co-chair the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos eye to boost strategic agricultural cooperation

Tam said agriculture directly supports livelihoods, rural development and Laos’s production capacity, while the two countries have complementary strengths. Laos has abundant land and favourable natural conditions, while Vietnam offers experience in production, scientific and technological application, crop varieties, processing and access to international markets.

Representatives from Vietjet and Satair exchange a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in aviation supply chains, materials management and solutions supporting aircraft operations and maintenance. (Photo: VNA)

Vietjet, Satair partner to strengthen aviation supply chains

With the foundation of the Integrated Material Services (IMS) programme that currently supports Vietjet's Airbus fleet, the two companies aim to expand materials management solutions, apply digital technologies and optimise resources to improve operational efficiency and strengthen resilience to supply chain disruptions.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) receives European Council President António Costa January 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, EU seek to deepen economic and trade ties

Since establishing diplomatic relations on November 28, 1990, Vietnam and the EU have developed increasingly close ties. The upgrade to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during President of the European Council António Costa's visit to Vietnam in January 2026 marked a historic milestone, making Vietnam the first ASEAN member state to establish the highest-level partnership framework with the EU.

THACO has invested in and applied advanced technologies and machinery to improve productivity and the quality of its automotive products. (Photo: VNA)

More measures needed to boost private investment in R&D

The resolution calls on private enterprises to become leading forces in core technology development. However, high investment costs, commercialisation risks and legal uncertainties continue to discourage businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), from investing in R&D.