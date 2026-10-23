Sun Group debuts at Asia-Pacific travel showcase, taking Phu Quoc and Vietnam’s tourism ecosystem to international markets

Hanoi (VNA) – Making its first appearance at ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore, Sun Group drew strong interest from partners across the region as it showcased Vietnam’s tourism ecosystem, Phu Quoc’s new development vision ahead of APEC 2027, and the Visit Vietnam digital travel platform.

Held from October 21 to 23 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore, ITB Asia 2026 is one of the Asia-Pacific region’s leading B2B travel trade events, bringing together tourism boards, airlines, hotel groups, tour operators, buyers and international event organisers.

Sun Group’s booth became a busy networking hub throughout the event, allowing the group and its member companies to meet partners directly and explore new distribution channels in overseas markets.

Photo: Sun Group

Over the three-day event, the booth welcomed a steady stream of buyers, travel companies and international partners interested in Sun Group’s portfolio spanning aviation, accommodation, resorts, entertainment and travel technology.

Phu Quoc was at the heart of Sun Group’s showcase as the group looked to tap into the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, or MICE, market ahead of APEC 2027. Beyond its natural island appeal, Phu Quoc offers a broad range of experiences, from the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hon Thom to entertainment complexes and a vibrant mix of dining, arts and nightly fireworks at Sunset Town.

Photo: Sun Group

For the MICE segment, Phu Quoc’s appeal extends beyond its modern convention facilities and diverse accommodation options. Delegates can also take advantage of a wide range of experiences outside meeting hours, including beachfront parties, team-building activities and large-scale art and entertainment shows. Major infrastructure, accommodation and conference developments being prepared for APEC 2027 are expected to continue delivering value well beyond the event itself, strengthening Phu Quoc’s capacity to host international conferences in the future.

To help travel businesses design flexible itineraries for families, couples and corporate groups, Sun Group also presented an integrated ecosystem connecting aviation, hospitality and entertainment. Within that ecosystem, Sun PhuQuoc Airways serves as a key transport link, helping create a more seamless journey for international visitors travelling to Vietnam.

Photo: Sun Group

Representatives from seven hotels and hotel clusters also joined business discussions at the Sun Group booth: Hilton Onsen Quang Hanh Resort, Novotel Danang Premier Han River, Ba Na Hills Resort by IHG, Rixos Phu Quoc Vietnam, New World Phu Quoc, Moxy & Fairfield Phu Quoc and Ascott Tay Ho. Their participation opened up further opportunities for partners to develop multi-destination itineraries combining Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Quang Ninh and Hanoi.

Photo: Sun Group

One of the technology highlights attracting attention at the event was the first international presentation of Visit Vietnam, a platform within the national digital tourism ecosystem developed and operated by Sun Group, under government sponsorship and in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the National Data Association.

Designed with the ambition of becoming Vietnam’s national travel app, Visit Vietnam uses artificial intelligence to bring destination information, travel products and services together in a single platform. Its Travel Feed, for example, recommends destinations, dining venues and experiences based on how users interact with the app, helping travellers discover options tailored to their individual interests.

Photo: Sun Group

The AI-powered Trip Planner, meanwhile, allows travelers to interact conversationally in natural language to search for information, receive recommendations and build personalised itineraries based on their interests, budget, available time and purpose of travel — all within minutes.

Users can then continue choosing and booking services directly within the same conversation, creating a seamless journey from inspiration and discovery through to trip planning.

Following its milestone appearance at ITB Asia 2026, Visit Vietnam is expected to hold its official launch event in Phu Quoc toward the end of 2026, with the Republic of Korea identified as a priority international market during the platform’s initial phase.

Speaking about cooperation with Sun Group at ITB Asia 2026, Janice Yeo, Vice President, Consumer Solutions – Visa Asia Pacific, highlighted the potential of combining Sun Group’s tourism ecosystem with Visa’s global payments network, technology and data capabilities to attract more international travellers and enhance their experience in Vietnam.

Janice Yeo, Vice President, Consumer Solutions – Visa Asia Pacific (Photo: Sun Group)

“Vietnam has a rich culture, a diverse range of destinations and an increasingly sophisticated premium hospitality sector. We believe that combining Sun Group’s strengths in destination development with Visa’s global payments network, technology and data-driven insights will create new opportunities to bring Vietnam closer to international travelers, while delivering experiences that are more convenient, seamless and rewarding,” Yeo said.

Commenting on Visit Vietnam, Yeo said the platform has the potential to connect Vietnam’s destinations, products and tourism services within a unified digital experience.

“Travellers today expect a seamless journey from the moment they look for inspiration and choose a destination to booking services and making payments. Visit Vietnam is a promising way to bring those needs together,” she said.

“Through our cooperation with Sun Group, Visa hopes to contribute our capabilities in technology, data and digital payments to make it easier for travelers to discover Vietnam, experience more of the country and find even more reasons to return.”/.