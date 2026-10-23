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Two Australian entertainment names reveal behind the scenes of Symphony of the Sea Season 3 in Phu Quoc

H2O Events (Australia) and LaserVision (Australia) are working with Sun Group to launch the new edition of Symphony of the Sea in November 2026 at Sunset Town, Phu Quoc.

Dominique Ellison directs the Flyboard and Jetski team from the technical room of the Symphony of the Sea show (Photo: Sun Group)
Dominique Ellison directs the Flyboard and Jetski team from the technical room of the Symphony of the Sea show (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - With an entirely redesigned lighting system and performers drawn from many countries, H2O Events (Australia) and LaserVision (Australia) are working with Sun Group to launch the new edition of Symphony of the Sea in November 2026 at Sunset Town, Phu Quoc. Insights from the two production teams reveal how they combine daring water sports with lighting technology to create a one-of-a-kind experience in Phu Quoc.

A stage at sea for the stars

In the technical room of the Symphony of the Sea show, Dominique Ellison, Director of H2O Events, a company with more than 30 years of experience in on-water performance, keeps her full attention on the control screen, exchanging constant radio calls with the Flyboard and Jetski performers. As soon as the night’s show closes to the cheers of the audience, she heads into a meeting with the crew to prepare for Symphony of the Sea Season 3, scheduled to launch in November 2026.

“To date, H2O Events has performed about 1,824 shows in Vietnam. But no matter how many shows we do, every night we give 110% of our energy. That spirit will burst out even more strongly at Symphony of the Sea Season 3, where we are confident of turning the sea into the finest stage H2O Events performers have ever worked on,” said Ellison.

According to the Director of H2O Events, the new edition will expand the performing line-up to up to 30 artists on stage each night, a sharp increase from the previous season. Notably, the Jetski fleet will grow to 14 units, twice as many as in Season 2, while the number of Flyboards will rise to 8.

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Fourteen Jetskis have been assembled at Sunset Town in preparation for the new season of Symphony of the Sea (Photo: Sun Group)

In particular, Symphony of the Sea Season 3 will bring together athletes with honours from domestic and international competitions. The Flyboard line-up includes Andrei Smirnov, 2020 Russian national Hydro Flight Cup champion and runner-up at the 2019 Hydro Flight World Cup in Turkey, who once performed 42 consecutive flips in a single minute. In Jetski, Russian rider German Khomiakov holds the title of runner-up in the all-Russia jet ski racing championship and third place at the 2021 Russian Aquabike Cup.

Asked about what inspires the artists to give their all each night, Ellison emphasised the response of the audience.

“The artists tell us they find inspiration in many things, but the biggest is still the audience. The bigger the crowd, the more surging energy they receive,” said Ellison.

According to the H2O Events leader, the camera flashes, applause and cheers from Sun Bavaria GastroPub and the seaside viewing areas give the performers extra drive. That interaction is also what the crew looks forward to as they bring the new edition’s acts to the audience.

“Lighting up” 400 m of coastline with a laser matrix

Alongside the daring water performances is the lighting show by LaserVision, the company behind multimedia productions such as Wonder Full at Marina Bay Sands (Singapore) and Imagine at Dubai Festival City.

Previewing the moments to look forward to Season 3, Shannon Brooks, CEO of LaserVision, spoke about how the show guides emotion through contrasting scenes.

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Symphony of the Sea Season 3 will feature a special light show at the finale (Photo: Sun Group)

“Season 3 will have many moments that truly make the audience gasp. The most precious is the delicate transition from intense, climactic scenes into an unexpectedly deep and romantic space. Creating that contrast through music, lighting, lasers and performance is the ‘magic’ that gives the visitor experience its powerful appeal,” said Shannon Brooks.

To create those emotional shifts, LaserVision and the creative team have redesigned the lighting and laser system for the third season, aiming to extend the performance space along 400 m of coastline. From lively scenes to romantic pauses, lighting is coordinated with music and the movement of the artists to guide viewers through each part of the programme.

“With Symphony of the Sea Season 3, we hope to set a new standard in the multimedia entertainment industry. The show will have a special finale, strong enough to leave a deep impression on the audience. We would like to keep this surprise until the last minute,” Brooks revealed.

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Symphony of the Sea Season 3 will have more grand scenes (Photo: Sun Group)

The finale remains a secret, but what the LaserVision CEO hopes audiences take home after the show is something he shared quite clearly. For him, success is measured by the emotions of the audience: smiles, cheers and wide-eyed wonder. That is also the reward for the behind-the-scenes team after the process of creating and preparing the programme.

“We want visitors to be fully immersed in the experience, to forget the cares of everyday life for more than 20 minutes and enjoy the ‘magic’ unfolding right before their eyes. After leaving Sunset Town, visitors will carry an unforgettable memory, a story to share excitedly with loved ones, and a desire to return here many more times,” said Brooks./.

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