Da Nang unveils 100 tourism experiences for 2026

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang announced its 100 tourism touchpoints for 2026 on October 23, highlighting local cultural, culinary and natural experiences alongside community life to diversify ways for visitors to explore the central coastal city.



Loc Yen ancient village in Thanh Binh commune and Bai Say – Song Dam in Ban Thach ward hosted the announcement ceremony, organised by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.



Huynh Thi Huong Lan, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre, said the city’s appeal extended beyond its beaches, iconic structures and urban spaces to its cultural heritage, local cuisine, natural landscapes and everyday community life. The programme seeks to identify and promote experiences that create lasting emotions, memories and connections between visitors and destinations.



It broadens the concept of a tourism destination beyond well-known landmarks and structures to include craft villages, local dishes, community spaces, daily activities and experiences reflecting local identity, she added.



Launched in April 2026, the programme received more than 1,500 nominations from residents, visitors, businesses and communities. Of these, 477 eligible nominations advanced to a public vote, which attracted more than 42,000 votes. The city’s tourism sector then selected the 100 touchpoints based on the voting results.



The initiative categorises submissions into six groups: Identity, Flavours, Untouched Nature, Tranquillity, Moments and Everyday Life. The touchpoints reflect the city’s diverse values, spanning heritage, traditional crafts, cuisine, nature, and daily life. The list is not a ranking of destinations but a way to suggest different ways of exploring the city and developing themed itineraries.



On the occasion, representatives of the press and media agencies and content creators visited Loc Yen ancient village and Bai Say – Song Dam, both included in the list. Linking the two sites demonstrates the potential to develop themed journeys rather than having visitors explore each destination separately. Da Nang’s tourism industry plans to use the list to promote and develop tourism products, linking destinations into itineraries centred on heritage sites, craft villages, cuisine, nature, and community life.



Through the initiative, the city aims to bring local values more prominently into visitors’ journeys while developing tourism products and helping preserve and promote its cultural, natural and community heritage./.

VNA