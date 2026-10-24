Business

Vietnamese agricultural products seek more direct access to Italian market

Agricultural products, particularly pepper, cashew nuts, coffee, cinnamon, star anise and other spices, remain important items connecting the two economies.

Vietnamese and Italian delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese and Italian delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – A dialogue on agricultural cooperation between Vietnam and Italy was held in Rome on October 23, bringing together businesses and industry representatives to explore practical cooperation in agricultural products and spices.

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in Italy, the Italy-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (CCIV), the Italian Farmers Association (AIC) and the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA).

Vietnam is Italy’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, while Italy is Vietnam’s third-largest trading partner in the European Union (EU). Bilateral trade reached approximately 5.9 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 8.8% year-on-year.

Agricultural products, particularly pepper, cashew nuts, coffee, cinnamon, star anise and other spices, remain important items connecting the two economies.

Italy imports around 3,800–5,000 tonnes of pepper annually. In the first seven months of 2026, Vietnam remained Italy’s largest pepper supplier, shipping 662 tonnes and accounting for 23.6% of the market. However, this represented a decline from the same period last year.

The decrease reflects not only a slowdown in the European market but also a shift among Italian businesses towards indirect imports through intermediaries in Germany and the Netherlands rather than direct purchases from Vietnam.

VPSA Chairwoman Hoang Thi Lien said this trend poses a challenge for Vietnamese businesses, making it necessary to strengthen direct market access, trade promotion and brand recognition in Italy.

Although Italy is an extremely demanding market, she said, gaining a foothold there will enhance Vietnamese businesses’ reputations and help them enter other markets.

Participants agreed that compliance with food safety standards, sustainability and transparency is essential for Vietnamese suppliers seeking deeper access to Italy’s food processing and retail sectors.

AIC Secretary Marco Mabritto highlighted the complementary strengths of the two economies, stressing the importance of mutual understanding. He also said sustainability requires respect for workers throughout the agricultural and food supply chains in both countries, supported by appropriate certification.

CCIV Chairman Pham Van Hong shared the view that building lasting business links is essential. He said the biggest obstacles facing Vietnamese businesses are not technology or capital, but a limited understanding of the Italian market. Building trust and understanding local business rules are key to success, he noted, adding that the Vietnam Trade Office and CCIV can provide further support.

At the dialogue, Pham Thi Van Thanh, First Secretary of the Vietnam Trade Office in Italy, said Vietnam’s agricultural sector is shifting from exporting raw products towards deeper processing, standardised growing areas and GPS-based traceability systems to meet stringent requirements, including the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

The trade office pledged to work closely with VPSA and CCIV to help Vietnamese businesses verify partners and obtain contract advice to reduce legal risks./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam-Italy #Vietnam Trade Office in Italy #Italy-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (CCIV) #Italian Farmers Association (AIC) #Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA)
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

A solar power system installed on the roof of a factory operating in the rice sector in Truong Xuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Rooftop solar power helps businesses go green

Dong Thap Power Company reported that as of September 2026, the province had 6,150 rooftop solar customers, with total installed capacity of 287.09 MWp. Of these, 751 customers operated self-produced and self-consumed systems with a combined capacity of 42.76 MWp.

Tourists shop at Ngoc Hien Pearl Farm in Phu Quoc city, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to boost shopping tourism

Shopping tourism remains underdeveloped in Vietnam despite its potential to attract visitors and boost revenue. Diversifying dining, shopping and entertainment services while extending stays would help increase tourist spending.

The booth of Gia Binh International Airport at Routes World 2026 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Gia Binh airport seeks global airline partnerships at Routes World 2026

Participation in Routes World, an annual route development forum, is intended to help Gia Binh establish relationships with international carriers and strategic partners before the airport becomes operational and position it to participate in the development of future regional and international air links.

Visitors explore products at the fair (Photo: VNA)

HCMC Export 2026 helps expand trade links with global partners

The 2026 Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair (HCMC Export 2026) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of October 22, bringing together more than 700 Vietnamese businesses, along with domestic and international buyers, importers and trade partners.

Vietnamese products are promoted at Lotte Mart’s Seoul Station branch in Seoul. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Goods Week in Korea 2026 opens in Seoul

Vietnamese goods have considerable room for growth in the RoK. Closer cooperation in product sourcing and brand promotion will help Vietnamese products strengthen their position in the market.

Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Le Van Han speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh province seeks Japanese investment in high-value industries

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Han said Japan is an important, reliable and long-term partner of Tay Ninh. Japanese businesses have invested more than 1.4 billion USD in the province, contributing to economic growth, workforce development and the adoption of modern management practices.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam (L) and Lao Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Xaynakhon Inthavong co-chair the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos eye to boost strategic agricultural cooperation

Tam said agriculture directly supports livelihoods, rural development and Laos’s production capacity, while the two countries have complementary strengths. Laos has abundant land and favourable natural conditions, while Vietnam offers experience in production, scientific and technological application, crop varieties, processing and access to international markets.