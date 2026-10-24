Vietnamese agricultural products seek more direct access to Italian market

Rome (VNA) – A dialogue on agricultural cooperation between Vietnam and Italy was held in Rome on October 23, bringing together businesses and industry representatives to explore practical cooperation in agricultural products and spices.

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in Italy, the Italy-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (CCIV), the Italian Farmers Association (AIC) and the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA).

Vietnam is Italy’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, while Italy is Vietnam’s third-largest trading partner in the European Union (EU). Bilateral trade reached approximately 5.9 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 8.8% year-on-year.

Agricultural products, particularly pepper, cashew nuts, coffee, cinnamon, star anise and other spices, remain important items connecting the two economies.

Italy imports around 3,800–5,000 tonnes of pepper annually. In the first seven months of 2026, Vietnam remained Italy’s largest pepper supplier, shipping 662 tonnes and accounting for 23.6% of the market. However, this represented a decline from the same period last year.

The decrease reflects not only a slowdown in the European market but also a shift among Italian businesses towards indirect imports through intermediaries in Germany and the Netherlands rather than direct purchases from Vietnam.

VPSA Chairwoman Hoang Thi Lien said this trend poses a challenge for Vietnamese businesses, making it necessary to strengthen direct market access, trade promotion and brand recognition in Italy.

Although Italy is an extremely demanding market, she said, gaining a foothold there will enhance Vietnamese businesses’ reputations and help them enter other markets.

Participants agreed that compliance with food safety standards, sustainability and transparency is essential for Vietnamese suppliers seeking deeper access to Italy’s food processing and retail sectors.

AIC Secretary Marco Mabritto highlighted the complementary strengths of the two economies, stressing the importance of mutual understanding. He also said sustainability requires respect for workers throughout the agricultural and food supply chains in both countries, supported by appropriate certification.

CCIV Chairman Pham Van Hong shared the view that building lasting business links is essential. He said the biggest obstacles facing Vietnamese businesses are not technology or capital, but a limited understanding of the Italian market. Building trust and understanding local business rules are key to success, he noted, adding that the Vietnam Trade Office and CCIV can provide further support.

At the dialogue, Pham Thi Van Thanh, First Secretary of the Vietnam Trade Office in Italy, said Vietnam’s agricultural sector is shifting from exporting raw products towards deeper processing, standardised growing areas and GPS-based traceability systems to meet stringent requirements, including the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

The trade office pledged to work closely with VPSA and CCIV to help Vietnamese businesses verify partners and obtain contract advice to reduce legal risks./.