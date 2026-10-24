Business

Tay Ninh, Thanh Hoa court Bulgarian investors, sign letters of intent

On October 22 in Sofia, the Vietnamese Embassy and the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) hosted a Bulgaria-Vietnam BusineMinh Hằngss Forum, with leaders of both provinces and companies from the two countries taking part.

Signing of the letters of intent at the Bulgaria-Vietnam Business Forum (Photo published by VNA)
Signing of the letters of intent at the Bulgaria-Vietnam Business Forum (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Secretary of the Tay Ninh provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai and Standing Vice Chairman of the Thanh Hoa provincial People’s Committee Mai Xuan Liem visited Bulgaria on October 20-22 to showcase their local potential and seek investment and trade deals.

On October 22 in Sofia, the Vietnamese Embassy and the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) hosted a Bulgaria-Vietnam Business Forum, with leaders of both provinces and companies from the two countries taking part.

Tay Ninh outlined plans to attract investment in hi-tech industry, supporting industries, logistics, clean energy and hi-tech agriculture. It also sought cooperation in industrial production, infrastructure, innovation and workforce training.

Thanh Hoa pitched its industrial potential, infrastructure and labour pool, and proposed deeper collaboration in processing and manufacturing, electronics, machinery, apparel, logistics, vocational training and tourism.

The Bulgarian side shared information on the business climate, investment prospects, supply chain development, two-way trade and labour cooperation. It praised the quality of Vietnamese goods and the contribution of Vietnamese workers. The two sides discussed making use of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), tightening business links and sharing of market information.

The forum’s centerpiece was a business-to-business matchmaking session, where companies from both countries presented their capabilities, compared needs and sought partners in manufacturing, trade and investment, paving the way for follow-up surveys and deal-making.

Earlier on October 21, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet accompanied the two Vietnamese delegations in Plovdiv, where they met Deputy Mayor Plamen Panov, leaders of the Trakia Economic Zone (TEZ), and representatives of universities, associations and businesses.

Plovdiv officials introduced their experience in developing industrial parks, attracting investment and linking local authorities and companies with training establishments. The delegations discussed cooperation in industrial infrastructure, logistics, technology application and workforce training. Tay Ninh proposed a channel for sharing investment information while Thanh Hoa expressed interest in industrial cooperation, vocational training and tourism.

At TEZ, the delegations studied its industrial park management model, investor support mechanisms and ties with training facilities. TEZ signed two letters of intent, including one with Ha Thanh Corp and another with the Thanh Hoa Textile and Garment Association, witnessed by Ambassador Nguyet, provincial leaders and Plovdiv officials. The documents lay the groundwork for further study of cooperation.

Representatives of Plovdiv’s universities said they want to expand academic exchange, accept Vietnamese students and cooperate in training in engineering, food technology, agriculture and information technology.

On October 20, the delegations held a working session with the Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria. Nguyet briefed them on conditions in the country, the Vietnam-Bulgaria strategic partnership established in October 2025 and cooperation opportunities. She stressed that local-level cooperation and business links are key to turning high-level agreements into action, and said the embassy stands ready to help the two provinces find partners. A representative of the embassy’s trade office outlined bilateral economic and trade ties, each country’s strengths and promising areas.

Atanas Zafirov, former Deputy Prime Minister and former Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, stressed the need to turn the strategic partnership into tangible results. He proposed boosting investment cooperation, joint ventures and technology transfer, along with twinning city ties and business links between the two countries./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 Tay Ninh Thanh Hoa Bulgaria
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Delegates attend the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026) (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Bulgaria seek to turn Strategic Partnership into tangible results

Speaking at a recent ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026), attended by more than 350 delegates, the ambassador highlighted the establishment of the Vietnam-Bulgaria Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s official visit to Bulgaria in October 2025 as opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Bulgaria promote substantive agricultural cooperation

The Bulgarian side highlighted the potential for cooperation with Vietnam in agricultural trade, scientific research, training and technology transfer. Bulgaria expressed readiness to share experience in sustainable agriculture, forest management and development, combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as well as crop cultivation, livestock farming and breeding climate-resilient plant varieties.

See more

A solar power system installed on the roof of a factory operating in the rice sector in Truong Xuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Rooftop solar power helps businesses go green

Dong Thap Power Company reported that as of September 2026, the province had 6,150 rooftop solar customers, with total installed capacity of 287.09 MWp. Of these, 751 customers operated self-produced and self-consumed systems with a combined capacity of 42.76 MWp.

Tourists shop at Ngoc Hien Pearl Farm in Phu Quoc city, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to boost shopping tourism

Shopping tourism remains underdeveloped in Vietnam despite its potential to attract visitors and boost revenue. Diversifying dining, shopping and entertainment services while extending stays would help increase tourist spending.

The booth of Gia Binh International Airport at Routes World 2026 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Gia Binh airport seeks global airline partnerships at Routes World 2026

Participation in Routes World, an annual route development forum, is intended to help Gia Binh establish relationships with international carriers and strategic partners before the airport becomes operational and position it to participate in the development of future regional and international air links.

Visitors explore products at the fair (Photo: VNA)

HCMC Export 2026 helps expand trade links with global partners

The 2026 Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair (HCMC Export 2026) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of October 22, bringing together more than 700 Vietnamese businesses, along with domestic and international buyers, importers and trade partners.

Vietnamese products are promoted at Lotte Mart’s Seoul Station branch in Seoul. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Goods Week in Korea 2026 opens in Seoul

Vietnamese goods have considerable room for growth in the RoK. Closer cooperation in product sourcing and brand promotion will help Vietnamese products strengthen their position in the market.

Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Le Van Han speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh province seeks Japanese investment in high-value industries

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Han said Japan is an important, reliable and long-term partner of Tay Ninh. Japanese businesses have invested more than 1.4 billion USD in the province, contributing to economic growth, workforce development and the adoption of modern management practices.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam (L) and Lao Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Xaynakhon Inthavong co-chair the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos eye to boost strategic agricultural cooperation

Tam said agriculture directly supports livelihoods, rural development and Laos’s production capacity, while the two countries have complementary strengths. Laos has abundant land and favourable natural conditions, while Vietnam offers experience in production, scientific and technological application, crop varieties, processing and access to international markets.