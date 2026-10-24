Joint Statement on outcome of top Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Belgium

Brussels (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium from October 23-24, at the invitation of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever



The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and Belgium inform that the two sides have agreed on the Joint Statement on the outcome of the official visit as follows:



Joint Statement on the outcome of the official visit



At the invitation of His Excellency Bart De Wever, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, His Excellency To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium from October 23 to 24, 2026

During the visit, General Secretary, President To Lam had an audience with His Majesty King Philippe and exchanged with Prime Minister Bart De Wever. He also met with the President of the Senate Vincent Blondel and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Peter de Roover. The members of the high-level delegation had exchanges with their Belgian counterparts.



The two sides welcomed the positive and comprehensive development of Vietnam–Belgium relations over more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973 and over nearly ten years of implementing the Strategic Partnership Framework on Agriculture established in 2018.



Strengthening Cooperation at Global Level



The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to friendship and cooperation based on mutual respect, equality, respect for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law. Both sides reiterate their commitment to respect and promote human rights in line with the international treaties to which Belgium and Vietnam are parties. The two sides agreed to enhance delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, particularly at the high level, through all appropriate channels. They also agreed to maintain regular political consultations.



Vietnam expresses its deep appreciation of the Belgian Federal House of Representatives for being the first legislature in the world to adopt a resolution supporting victims of Agent Orange and proposed that both sides would explore opportunities for cooperation in humanitarian and community support initiatives.



The two sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight, and unimpeded commerce, as well as the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They welcomed ongoing efforts towards the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea that is fully consistent with international law, in particular UNCLOS.



The parties highlighted the urgency of protecting the global ocean and recognized Brussels as a well-established ecosystem dedicated to international governance, multilateral engagement and evidence-based policymaking.



In the field of defence, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a constructive bilateral dialogue and further developing practical cooperation within the framework of the existing Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation signed in 2003, which remains in force. Both sides expressed their willingness to explore opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including training, military medicine and defence industry, considering their respective priorities and available resources. They also welcomed continued exchanges on regional and international security issues.



Belgium commends Vietnam’s consistent support for dialogue, diplomacy and the peaceful settlement of international disputes, in accordance with international law and based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. Belgium welcomed Vietnam's support for efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of respecting sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and expressed deep concern over the humanitarian consequences of the conflict, including civilian casualties.



Vietnam and Belgium are alarmed by the situation in Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank. They reaffirmed that a sustainable resolution can only be achieved through a two-State solution and called to immediately reverse the expansion of settlements in the West Bank. Both sides urge all parties to respect international law and the UN Charter, notably by immediately ceasing actions that undermine prospects for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace. They urged Israel to allow immediate, unimpeded access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance.



They will further enhance cooperation in legal and judicial matters in line with international law, and exchange experience in the development and refinement of the rule of law, and the conduct of legal and judicial reform.



Against the backdrop of positive ongoing developments in Vietnam–European Union (EU) and Belgium–ASEAN relations, and the elevation of Vietnam–EU ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnam and Belgium reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation across all areas, with a view to elevating Vietnam–Belgium relations to a Strategic Partnership at an opportune time, in particular on the following priorities.



Expanding Economic, Trade, and Investment Projects



1. The two sides recognized the strong complementarity between their economies and the considerable potential for further cooperation, particularly in the fields that match the priorities and respective strengths of Vietnam and Belgium. This includes services, finance, research and development (R&D), agroecological transition, environmental protection, higher education, innovation, eco-friendly industries, multimodal logistics, shipbuilding technology, high-tech, port management, (renewable) energy, critical raw materials, semiconductors, biotech, healthcare, the pharmaceutical industry and transport.



2. The two sides agreed to ensure full and effective implementation of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to better harness the opportunities it offered. Vietnam welcomed the progress made by Belgium in the ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). Both sides emphasise the importance of international labour standards of the ILO and of implementing them effectively.



3. Vietnam welcomed long-term investments by Belgian enterprises in sectors that combined Belgium’s expertise with Vietnam’s investment priorities, including semiconductors, eco-industrial parks, seaports, logistics, shipbuilding, high-tech agriculture, clean energy, and healthcare-pharmaceuticals. Belgium and Vietnam encourage competent authorities, agencies and enterprises of both countries to facilitate and accelerate cooperation.



4. The two sides agreed to make effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms while further perfecting legal frameworks to foster favorable conditions for bilateral economic and investment cooperation; intensify trade, investment, and tourism promotion to deepen mutual understanding; and encourage as well as facilitate businesses from both countries to invest in each other’s markets.



Deepening Strategic Cooperation



5. The two sides agreed to further strengthen coordination in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, promoting sustainable fisheries management, and ensuring effective implementation of relevant EU regulations.



6. The two sides committed to advancing cooperation in science, technology, research, innovation, and enhancing technical exchanges.



7. The two sides encouraged joint R&D and application of strategic technologies, including safe, trustworthy, and responsible artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology, microelectronics, cloud computing.



The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and Belgium, in accordance with their respective constitutional frameworks, will continue to support the follow-up and implementation of the priorities identified during the visit and promote further mutual cooperation.



This official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium by General Secretary and President To Lam is an important milestone in bilateral relations. Both parties are confident that it will contribute to a new phase of deeper, more substantive, effective and strategic cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium, for the benefit of both peoples and for peace, cooperation and development in their respective regions and the world./.

VNA