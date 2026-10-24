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Polish Prime Minister visits Hoi An Ancient Town

On October 24, as part of his official visit to Vietnam, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and a high-level Polish delegation visited Hoi An Ancient Town in the central city of Da Nang.

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