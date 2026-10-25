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500-day-and-night campaign makes progress in identifying fallen soldiers’ remains

As of October 12, 2026, the campaign had recovered 3,551 sets of fallen soldiers’ remains, completed sampling of more than 211,300 sets and collected 265,761 DNA samples from relatives, exceeding the target by 6.3%. DNA analysis had been completed on 100,000 samples, with approximately 80,000 results added to the database.

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Martyr remains samples from the northern province of Cao Bang are handed over to the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine for DNA analysis. (Photo: VNA)

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