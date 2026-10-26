Science, technology, digital transformation make positive strides in tackling national challenges

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500-day-and-night campaign makes progress in identifying fallen soldiers’ remains
As of October 12, 2026, the campaign had recovered 3,551 sets of fallen soldiers’ remains, completed sampling of more than 211,300 sets and collected 265,761 DNA samples from relatives, exceeding the target by 6.3%. DNA analysis had been completed on 100,000 samples, with approximately 80,000 results added to the database.
Vietnam–EFTA Free Trade Agreement opens new avenues for cooperation with Europe
The free trade agreement with the four EFTA countries – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein – is expected to give Vietnamese goods greater access to high-purchasing-power markets and help local businesses integrate more deeply into international supply chains.
Vietnam - Belgium relations continue to flourish
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, is on an official visit to Belgium at the invitation of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in key areas, building on more than 50 years of diplomatic relations.
Vietnam - EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium from October 21 - 24, 2026. The visit to the EU aims to reaffirm its importance in Vietnam’s foreign policy, strengthen political trust, and deepen the Vietnam-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive and effective manner.
Vietnam National Brand 2026 honours 227 outstanding enterprises
499 products from 227 enterprises across a wide range of sectors have been recognised as Vietnam National Brands in 2026, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Vietnam-Denmark relations continue to grow
At the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation pay a state visit to Denmark in October 2026. This is the first state visit to Denmark by a Vietnamese General Secretary, taking place as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations (November 25, 1971 - November 25, 2026).
Vietnam steps up education and training development
The education and training sector is continuing to advance reforms, with more than 90 talent programmes for engineering and STEM master’s students being implemented at 23 higher education institutions, while nine semiconductor training programmes have been approved. In addition, 13 networks of centres of excellence with more than 300 members have been established, while nearly 44,000 students in 15 strategic technology fields have been identified as eligible for scholarships.
Vietnam's outbound investment hits 2.77 billion USD in first nine months
Vietnam’s total overseas investment, including newly registered and adjusted capital, reached 2.77 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, 3.3 times the level recorded in the same period last year.
Foreign investment in Vietnam surges 76.4% in first nine months
Total foreign investment registered in Vietnam as of September 30, including newly registered capital, additional capital and foreign investors’ capital contributions and share purchases, reached 50.36 billion USD, up 76.4% year on year.
Key results of healthcare reforms in the first nine months of 2026
Over 75% of healthcare facilities have announced the implementation of electronic medical records, while 100% of health insurance-covered medical examination and treatment data have been connected to Vietnam Social Security’s system over the first nine months of 2026.
Seven export items surpass 10 billion USD mark
In the first nine months of this year, seven export items recorded turnover of more than 10 billion USD each, together accounting for 70.7% of Vietnam's total export value.
Vietnam–China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man is paying an official visit to China from October 11 to 15 at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji.
Nearly 149,700 new enterprises registered in first nine months of 2026
Nearly 149,700 enterprises were newly registered nationwide in the first nine months of 2026, with total registered capital reaching 1.884 quadrillion VND, up 3.2% in enterprise numbers and 32.7% in capital year on year. Average registered capital per new enterprise stood at 12.6 billion VND, up 28.5%.
Vietnam’s manufacturing sector maintains growth in September
Vietnam’s manufacturing sector continued to grow in September, although rates of expansion in output and new orders eased from those seen in August, according to the Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report recently released by S&P Global.
Hanoi retains top spot in Provincial Innovation Index 2026
The top 10 localities nationwide, in order, are Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Hue, Da Nang, Thai Nguyen, Tay Ninh and Hung Yen.
Vietnam–Laos great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese Government delegation are paying an official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic from October 8–9.
Vietnam’s GDP estimated to grow 9.01%
Vietnam’s GDP is estimated to have grown by 9.01% year on year in the first nine months of 2026. Agriculture, forestry and fisheries are estimated to have expanded by 4.02%, industry and construction by 11.21%, and services by 8.69%, contributing 5.35%, 49.62% and 45.03% respectively to the overall increase in value added.
International arrivals to Vietnam up 14.5%
Vietnam's tourism sector maintained strong growth in the first nine months of 2026, welcoming 17.68 million international visitors, up 14.5% year on year. The growth was supported by a safe and secure environment, favourable visa policies, stronger tourism promotion, diverse tourism products, and Vietnam's appeal in terms of natural landscapes, culture, cuisine and competitive travel costs.
Vietnam - Panama traditional friendship
President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse are on an official visit to Vietnam from October 5-8 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam and his spouse. The visit comes shortly after the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.
Vietnam climbs to 43rd in Global Innovation Index
According to WIPO’s Global Innovation Index 2026, Vietnam ranks 43rd out of 139 countries and economies, up one place from 2025. Its innovation output ranking rose by two places, while two of its export indicators ranked first globally.