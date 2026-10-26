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Thailand targets Vietnam in Southeast Asia tourism push

TAT will focus on families and shopping in Vietnam, while its Malaysian campaign will emphasise food, shopping and travel to secondary cities.

Bangkok (VNA) - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is targeting five Asian markets, including Vietnam, with campaigns promoting wellness, food and Thai culture, alongside fiscal 2027 targets for 6.2% growth in revenue from ASEAN visitors.

TAT also aims to increase arrivals from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) by 4.3% in the same financial year. Apart from Vietnam, the other priority markets are Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan (China).

The strategy, outlined in a Commerce Ministry statement on October 23, 2026, follows a policy set by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun to bring together the commerce, culture, and tourism and sports ministries.

Suphajee’s policy aims to turn Thailand’s hosting of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank into lasting economic benefits by connecting tourism, Thai products and cultural influence, or soft power, The Nation reported.

The initiative linking tourism, trade and culture aims to expand market opportunities, increase the value of goods and services, and distribute income to businesses and local communities.

TAT will focus on families and shopping in Vietnam, while its Malaysian campaign will emphasise food, shopping and travel to secondary cities.

For Indonesia, TAT will promote wellness and Muslim-friendly tourism. In Singapore, the authority will target visitors with strong spending power and an interest in quality travel experiences.

TAT’s Taiwan strategy centres on Thai food and culinary tourism, alongside the “Go Thai Be Free” campaign presenting Thailand as an open and welcoming destination for LGBTQ+ travellers.

TAT has presented seven tourism routes in Bangkok and 20 travel programmes through the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) to encourage meeting participants to extend their stays and spend more in Thailand./.

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