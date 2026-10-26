Politics

PM Le Minh Hung hosts welcome ceremony for Polish counterpart

PM Donald Tusk’s official visit is an important event that offers favourable conditions for elevating bilateral ties to a new level after more than 75 years of diplomatic relations. It demonstrates the Polish Government’s high regard for Vietnam, one of Poland’s priority partners in the Indo-Pacific region and a leading partner in ASEAN.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) hosts an official welcome ceremony for his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26 morning. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) hosts an official welcome ceremony for his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presided over an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on October 26 morning for his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from October 24 to 26.

This is PM Tusk’s first visit to Vietnam in 16 years, following his first trip in 2010. It takes place as traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries have been flourishing.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two PMs held a retreat meeting before leading their high-level delegations in talks to review bilateral cooperation in recent years and discuss orientations for future collaboration.

Vietnam and Poland established diplomatic relations on February 4, 1950. Over more than 75 years, their friendship has been strengthened across political, economic, cultural, scientific and educational fields, among others. The Vietnamese people have always highly valued the enthusiastic support and valuable assistance extended by the Polish Government and people during Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation, as well as in its current process of national construction and development.

vnanet_potal-thu-tuong-le-minh-hung-chu-tri-le-don-thu-tuong-ba-lan-9111935.jpg
This is Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s first visit to Vietnam in 16 years, following his first trip in 2010.
﻿(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Poland are currently each other’s largest trading partners in Central and Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia. Bilateral trade reached nearly 2.3 billion USD in the first half of 2026, up 19% year on year. Beyond traditional trade and investment, the two countries are increasingly keen to promote cooperation in science – technology, innovation, environmental technology and sustainable development.

The prospects for bilateral cooperation are further strengthened by the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). Since the agreement took effect on August 1, 2020, it has helped expand business opportunities for both Vietnam and Poland and boost bilateral trade flows. Poland ratified the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) in November 2025.

Going forward, the two countries will work to promote the implementation of EVIPA, creating favourable conditions for businesses from both sides to invest safely, efficiently and smoothly in sectors where they have strengths and promising prospects. Cooperation in other areas, including defence – security, science – technology, education – training, agriculture, tourism and labour, has also progressed positively.

With a foundation of traditional friendship, political trust and complementary economic strengths, Vietnam–Poland relations are poised for further development.

PM Donald Tusk’s official visit is therefore an important event that offers favourable conditions for elevating bilateral ties to a new level after more than 75 years of diplomatic relations. It demonstrates the Polish Government’s high regard for Vietnam, one of Poland’s priority partners in the Indo-Pacific region and a leading partner in ASEAN.

The visit also provides an opportunity to advance practical economic, trade and investment cooperation, improve market access and remove barriers to each other’s goods. The two sides can use the occasion to expand cooperation into high-value-added sectors such as digital technology, green energy, quantum technology and high-quality human resources training. This is expected to help leverage their complementary strengths, strengthen business connectivity and lay a stepping stone for sustainable development in Vietnam–Poland economic, scientific and technological ties./.

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