☀️ Morning digest on October 26

Hanoi, October 26 (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation left Brussels on October 24 noon (local time), concluding their official visit to the European Union (EU) and the Kingdom of Belgium at the invitations of European Council President Antonio Costa and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Belgian officials bid farewell to President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly at Melsbroek Military Airport, Brussels. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader and the delegation were seen off at Melsbroek Military Airport by representatives of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam and the Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Antwerp, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the EU Nguyen Huong Tra, officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Belgium. Read full story



- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man has stressed three principles for projects serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027: no delays, no compromise on quality, and no violations.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (third, right) and the working delegation inspect the APEC Convention Centre project. (Photo: VNA)

He made the remarks at a working session with An Giang provincial leaders on October 25 to review the implementation of NA Resolution No. 41/2026/QH16, which provides special mechanisms and policies to address obstacles facing projects serving the meeting in Phu Quoc special zone. Read full story



- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and a high-level delegation of Poland made a tour of Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang on October 24 as part of his ongoing three-day official visit to Vietnam.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visits historical and cultural sites in the Hoi An Ancient Town. (Photo: VNA)

The Polish PM and his entourage were welcomed in Hoi An by Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee, along with local authorities. Read full story



- The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on October 23 to present decisions by the President and the Minister of National Defence assigning officers to UN peacekeeping missions at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).



Two officers preparing to deploy are Sen. Lt. Col. Nguyen My Hanh, an English-language lecturer in the Department of Foreign Languages at the Military Academy of Logistics, who will replace Lt. Col. Nguyen Van Thu as senior training staff officer at UNISFA; and Capt. Truong Tan Huy, a logistics assistant at Battalion 871 of Brigade 954 under Naval Region 4 of the Vietnam People’s Navy, who will take over from Maj. Le Vinh Hoang as a military observer at UNMISS. Read full story



- The 2026 Vietnam–China international trade fair opened in Vietnam’s Tuyen Quang province on October 24, as part of the national trade promotion programme, aiming to boost bilateral trade, expand markets and strengthen cooperation between businesses of the two countries.



This year’s fair features 300 booths across 10,000 square metres, including 250 Vietnamese booths and 50 run by Chinese partners. They showcase a wide range of products, including agricultural produce, food, medicinal herbs, consumer goods, machinery, equipment, and handicrafts. Read full story



- Effective integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into Vietnam’s general education system requires a human-centred approach that strengthens school leadership, safeguards teachers’ professional autonomy and ensures educational equity, Vietnamese education expert Dr. Trinh Thi Quy said at the 40th ASEAN Council of Teachers plus the Republic of Korea (ACT +1) Convention in Singapore.



Hosted by the Singapore Teachers' Union from October 22–25 under the theme “Navigating Our Future: Steered by Teachers; Anchored in Relationships; Propelled by AI”, the conference brought together educators and teacher leaders from across ASEAN and the RoK to exchange practical ideas, gain fresh perspectives and build meaningful professional connections. Read full story



- Nearly 1,000 Buddhist monks, nuns and followers and Japanese visitors gathered in the Tam Chuc national tourism site in the northern province of Ninh Binh on October 24-25 for the 2026 Vietnam–Japan Buddhist Cultural Exchange Festival themed “Prayers beyond borders”.

Rituals of the Saito Ogomaku fire ceremony at the 2026 Vietnam–Japan Buddhist Cultural Exchange Festival in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)

The biennial festival, jointly hosted by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), the provincial Buddhist Sangha and Tam Chuc Pagoda, returned to Vietnam for the third time, featuring traditional religious rituals and cultural performances from both countries. Read full story



- A 40-year-old Malaysian woman was rescued after falling into a 10m deep hole while hiking in Da Lat, Lam Dong, on October 25, local authorities said.



The incident occurred at around 5.45am in Hon Bo mountain area of Lam Vien–Da Lat ward, when the woman, identified by her initials G.S.W., was hiking in the area and fell into a hole, said to be part of an abandoned mining site, about 70cm in diametre./. Read full story