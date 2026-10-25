Society

Foreign tourist rescued after falling into 10-metre-deep hole in Da Lat

The incident occurred at around 5.45am in Hon Bo mountain area of Lam Vien–Da Lat ward, when the woman, identified by her initials G.S.W., was hiking in the area and fell into a hole, said to be part of an abandoned mining site, about 70cm in diametre.

Rescue workers successfully rescue a Malaysian tourist who fell into a 10-metre-deep hole while hiking in Lam Vien-Da Lat ward. (Photo: Lam Vien-Da Lat ward People’s Committee)
Rescue workers successfully rescue a Malaysian tourist who fell into a 10-metre-deep hole while hiking in Lam Vien-Da Lat ward. (Photo: Lam Vien-Da Lat ward People’s Committee)

Lam Dong (VNA) - A 40-year-old Malaysian woman was rescued after falling into a 10m deep hole while hiking in Da Lat, Lam Dong, on October 25, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 5.45am in Hon Bo mountain area of Lam Vien–Da Lat ward, when the woman, identified by her initials G.S.W., was hiking in the area and fell into a hole, said to be part of an abandoned mining site, about 70cm in diametre.

She became trapped inside the hole, the others in the hiking group tried to pull her out but to no avail. Local authorities were called and decided to launch an emergency rescue operation.

Lam Vien–Da Lat ward coordinated with local forces and the Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue Police Division under the provincial Department of Public Security to aid the tourist.

Rescuers successfully brought the woman out of the hole at around 7.15am and took her to Lam Dong General Hospital for emergency treatment.

Initial information indicated that she had sustained an injury to her right ankle. She received first aid before being transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

Hon Bo Mountain, near Thai Phien flower village in Da Lat, is a popular destination for hiking, cloud hunting and photography, attracting both local residents and tourists.

The mountain offers scenic views towards Da Lat's centre, particularly in the early morning. However, spontaneous hiking and sightseeing in the area can pose safety risks, especially for visitors unfamiliar with the local terrain.

Authorities have advised that visitors exercise caution when exploring mountainous areas and avoid hiking independently in locations where the terrain and potential hazards are unfamiliar. /.

VNA
#Da Lat #Lam Dong #foreign tourist #emergency rescue operation Lam Dong
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