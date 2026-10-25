Society

Vietnam National University urged to lead in technology development

VNU Hanoi should affirm its position as a research and innovation university complex by continuing to reform its governance model, capitalising on its multidisciplinary strengths, and promoting digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and delegates view a robot at the centralised practice centre of the University of Engineering and Technology, Vietnam National University, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and delegates view a robot at the centralised practice centre of the University of Engineering and Technology, Vietnam National University, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has called on the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU Hanoi) to uphold its pioneering role, bring together talented people, strengthen scientific research, develop technology and apply research results in practice and commercialise products.

The official made the call at the “Hoa Lac New Day 2026” programme and launch of VNU Hanoi’s 120-Day Breakthrough Development Plan to promote science, technology, innovation, research infrastructure development and cooperation with businesses on October 25.

Dung emphasised that, with its 120-year history of formation and development, VNU Hanoi has affirmed its position as one of the country’s leading centres for education and scientific research.

The Deputy PM called VNU Hanoi a bright spot in promoting cooperation among the State, universities and businesses, and directing education and research towards addressing the country’s urgent challenges.

A number of specific cooperation outcomes have been implemented; six start-up enterprises have been established from research results, and many start-up projects have been incubated. These outcomes reflect progress in linking scientific research with practical application.

He stressed that Vietnam is entering a new stage of development, with increasingly high requirements for labour productivity, self-reliance and national competitiveness.

In this context, knowledge, science, technology, innovation and high-quality human resources are playing an increasingly decisive role in the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

Dung asked VNU Hanoi to continue upholding its pioneering role as a centre for gathering talent, developing technology and helping to address the country’s major challenges, in line with four major orientations.

VNU Hanoi should affirm its position as a research and innovation university complex by continuing to reform its governance model, capitalising on its multidisciplinary strengths, and promoting digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence, he elaborated.

The university should focus on becoming an elite research university, developing leading fields of education and research, training and attracting talent, and making the best use of skilled personnel. It should also fully implement the Party’s and State’s major policies on improving the quality of human resource training in close connection with scientific research.

The university was urged to strengthen its capacity to undertake major national tasks, link scientific research with socio-economic development, and proactively propose and help address strategic science and technology tasks and major national challenges.

VNU Hanoi should develop its Hoa Lac campus into a modern university and technology hub capable of accommodating 60,000 students by 2030, the official said.

He asked the Ministry of Science and Technology to take the lead and coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to study a mechanism for allocating funding in packages for science, technology and innovation activities of public science and technology organisations under key universities, including VNU Hanoi.

At the programme, VNU Hanoi Director Bui The Duy launched the 120-Day Breakthrough Development Plan, to be implemented from the beginning of next month to the end of February next year, under the motto of 'unity – action – breakthrough – reaching new heights'.

The plan is built on four strategic pillars: governance and smart university urban infrastructure; science, technology and innovation; State–university–business cooperation and the attraction of social resources; and the development of an elite workforce and academic diplomacy./.

VNA
#Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung #VNU Hanoi #Hoa Lac New Day 2026
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