Politics

Vietnam, EU and Belgium seek deeper, practical cooperation

The official visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to the European Union (EU) and Belgium reaffirmed Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification in a new era – that of nation’s rise.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) at their meeting in Brussels on October 22 (Photo: VNA)
President of the European Council Antonio Costa and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) at their meeting in Brussels on October 22 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The official visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the European Union (EU) and Belgium from October 21–24 concluded successfully, strengthening political trust and opening up new opportunities for substantive cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, green transition and logistics.

The trip reaffirmed Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification in a new era – that of nation’s rise.

Deepening Vietnam–EU cooperation

Since establishing diplomatic relations on November 28, 1990, Vietnam and the EU have steadily expanded their ties. While in Brussels, General Secretary and President Lam held talks and high-level meetings with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU leaders affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of the bloc in the Indo-Pacific region and expressed confidence that the two sides would build on their political trust and cooperation achievements to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deliver tangible benefits.

Costa called for more substantive cooperation through EU programmes and initiatives, including Global Gateway, to promote high-quality investment, sustainable connectivity infrastructure and energy transition. He also highlighted collaboration in maritime security and safety, cybersecurity, crisis management and responses to non-traditional challenges, particularly climate change and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Both sides agreed to strengthen dialogue and exchanges at all levels, particularly at the highest level, to consolidate political trust and mutual understanding. They also pledged to expand cooperation in emerging areas aligned with their development priorities, including green transition, innovation, strategic infrastructure and the circular economy.

Sharing a vision of a sustainable blue economy, ocean protection and maritime security, the two sides concurred to explore ways to make marine economic cooperation a new pillar of bilateral ties.

The Vietnamese leader called for closer economic, trade and investment links, with more effective use of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), urging both sides to work together to resolve long-standing issues, including the removal of the EC’s “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood exports, and to accelerate the ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

He proposed making science and technology, innovation and energy transition strategic areas of cooperation, drawing on the complementary strengths of the two sides to enhance economic autonomy, resilience and self-reliance.

Von der Leyen affirmed the EU’s readiness to support Vietnam’s ambition to become a regional transport and transit hub. She also called for stronger implementation of recently signed cooperation arrangements involving the Bac Ai hydropower project, Lien Chieu Port in Da Nang and the renovation and preservation of Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi.

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Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

At a high-level roundtable with leading European and Belgian businesses, General Secretary and President Lam outlined several cooperation priorities, stressing that to translate them into reality, Vietnam will continue to build a stable, transparent, competitive and predictable investment environment. The country will improve project preparation, ensure transparent information and address legitimate business concerns with clear responsibilities, timelines and results, he added.

European Commission Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness Roxana Minzatu expressed confidence that combining Vietnam’s economic dynamism and development ambitions with the EU’s research and technological capabilities will create opportunities in clean energy, semiconductors, AI, healthcare, manufacturing modernisation and local supply chains, while generating quality jobs.

Vietnam–Belgium ties poised for stronger growth

Vietnam and Belgium have made significant progress in their traditional friendship, with growing political trust and positive results in trade, investment, agriculture, education, science and technology. Their Strategic Partnership in Agriculture, established in 2018, has provided an important framework for cooperation.

Belgian Chamber of Representatives ratified EVIPA late on October 22, local time, ahead of the meeting between the Vietnamese leader and Belgian parliamentary leaders. The move demonstrated Belgium’s commitment to investment protection and expanding economic, trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

During high-level talks and meetings between members of the Vietnamese delegation and their Belgian counterparts, both sides highlighted the complementary nature of their economies and considerable potential for further cooperation. Priority areas include services, finance, research and development, ecological agriculture, environmental protection, higher education, innovation, environmentally friendly industries, multimodal logistics, shipbuilding technology, port management, renewable energy, critical raw materials, semiconductors, biotechnology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and transport.

Speaking at Belgium’s Egmont Institute, General Secretary and President Lam said as one of the Southeast Asian nations with the most comprehensive partnership with the EU and currently serving as the coordinator for ASEAN–EU relations, Vietnam stands ready to act as a “pilot model” and a strategic bridge, helping turn ASEAN–EU cooperation into an exemplary inter-regional partnership, thus making a tangible contribution to peace and prosperity across both continents.

During a visit to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Europe’s second-largest port, he outlined Vietnam’s ambition to develop a modern, green and smart seaport system, strengthen links between seaports, inland waterways, railways and other transport modes, and improve integration into global supply chains and trade networks.

Vietnam hopes to deepen cooperation with Belgium and the Flanders region through concrete programmes and projects that deliver practical benefits, he said.

On the occasion, General Secretary and President Lam witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. The framework agreement is expected to lay the groundwork for cooperation in maritime transport, seaports and logistics, while strengthening trade connectivity between Vietnam and Belgium and Europe.

Europe is home to around 1.5 million Vietnamese people, one of the Vietnamese communities abroad with a long history of engagement and strong ties to their homeland.

At a meeting with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies in Belgium and members of the Vietnamese community in Europe, General Secretary and President Lam said the Party and State were mobilising resources to generate new drivers of national development.

Meeting Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in Belgium and Luxembourg, he underscored the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, which describes overseas Vietnamese not merely as beneficiaries of policies but as active participants and partners in national development.

The top Vietnamese leader said he hopes the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Belgium and Luxembourg will keep expanding its network with universities, research institutes and technology companies in Belgium, Luxembourg and elsewhere in Europe, and help Europeans better understand a Vietnam undergoing innovation and integration. He also urged the group to devote more attention to mentoring the younger generation of Vietnamese intellectuals in Europe, so the flow of knowledge and expertise to the homeland stays uninterrupted. /.

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#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam–EU cooperation #Belgium #To Lam #official visit #EVFTA #maritime transport
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