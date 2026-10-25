Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Kazakhstan on Republic Day

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam sent a congratulatory message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 25 on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s Republic Day.
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent a congratulatory message to Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, while National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man extended his congratulations to his Kazakh counterpart Aibek Dadebay.
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory message to Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi./.
Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam sent a congratulatory message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 25 on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s Republic Day.