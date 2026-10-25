Business

Vietnam–China international trade fair opens in Tuyen Quang

This year’s fair features 300 booths across 10,000 square metres, including 250 Vietnamese booths and 50 run by Chinese partners. They showcase a wide range of products, including agricultural produce, food, medicinal herbs, consumer goods, machinery, equipment, and handicrafts.

The 2026 Vietnam–China international trade fair opens in Vietnam’s Tuyen Quang province on October 24. (Photo: VNA)
The 2026 Vietnam–China international trade fair opens in Vietnam’s Tuyen Quang province on October 24. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang (VNA) - The 2026 Vietnam–China international trade fair opened in Vietnam’s Tuyen Quang province on October 24, as part of the national trade promotion programme, aiming to boost bilateral trade, expand markets and strengthen cooperation between businesses of the two countries.

This year’s fair features 300 booths across 10,000 square metres, including 250 Vietnamese booths and 50 run by Chinese partners. They showcase a wide range of products, including agricultural produce, food, medicinal herbs, consumer goods, machinery, equipment, and handicrafts.

In his opening remarks, Nguyen Manh Tuan, Standing Vice Chairman of the Tuyen Quang provincial People’s Committee, said the fair offers the province an opportunity to capitalise on its advantages in border trade, increase the value of signature products, items under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, agricultural produce and outstanding rural industrial products, while strengthening trade and tourism links with Chinese localities.

vnanet-h.png
People visit and purchase local speciality products from Tuyen Quang province at the Vietnam–China international trade fair. (Photo: VNA)

The fair also includes talks between Tuyen Quang’s trade authorities and trade agencies in China’s Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture and Baise city, a business-matching conference, and visits to trade and tourism models and activities at several border crossings, border gates and markets.

The fair is being held alongside the 12th Buckwheat Flower Festival of Tuyen Quang, combining trade promotion with the promotion of border-region culture and tourism and creating more opportunities for cooperation and visitor experiences.

It will run until October 30./.

VNA
#Vietnam–China international trade fair #Tuyen Quang China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

At the talks in Lao Cai province (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, China seek to advance opening of Bat Xat-Ba Sa border crossing

The border between Lao Cai and Yunnan has remained generally stable, with bilateral cooperation becoming increasingly substantive. Border guard forces from both countries have closely coordinated in border management and maintaining social order and safety, based on mutual respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Delegates visit a booth at the 2026 Dien Bien International Trade Fair (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien fair promotes Vietnam-Laos -China trade links

The 2026 Dien Bien International Trade Fair opened in Dien Bien Phu ward, Dien Bien province on the evening of October 17, expected to boost economic growth, promote border trade and expand opportunities for investment attraction and business cooperation in the northwestern region.

See more

Germany’s Karcher Group puts its cleaning equipment manufacturing plant into operation at the the Tam Hiep Port and Logistics Industrial Park in Nui Thanh commune, Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang boosts FDI attraction to drive industrial growth

The central city of Da Nang is ramping up efforts to attract foreign direct investment, leveraging its upgraded infrastructure and welcoming business environment to boost industrial growth and establish a new economic driver.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Tran Thi Thu Thin (third from right) poses with IAM Director and staff (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Mozambique seek stronger agricultural ties

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Tran Thi Thu Thin praised the industry’s potential and its contribution to the economy, livelihoods and exports in the southeastern African nation. She also shared Vietnam’s experience in developing the industry, particularly in boosting processing capacity and adding value to products.

A solar power system installed on the roof of a factory operating in the rice sector in Truong Xuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Rooftop solar power helps businesses go green

Dong Thap Power Company reported that as of September 2026, the province had 6,150 rooftop solar customers, with total installed capacity of 287.09 MWp. Of these, 751 customers operated self-produced and self-consumed systems with a combined capacity of 42.76 MWp.

Tourists shop at Ngoc Hien Pearl Farm in Phu Quoc city, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to boost shopping tourism

Shopping tourism remains underdeveloped in Vietnam despite its potential to attract visitors and boost revenue. Diversifying dining, shopping and entertainment services while extending stays would help increase tourist spending.

The booth of Gia Binh International Airport at Routes World 2026 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Gia Binh airport seeks global airline partnerships at Routes World 2026

Participation in Routes World, an annual route development forum, is intended to help Gia Binh establish relationships with international carriers and strategic partners before the airport becomes operational and position it to participate in the development of future regional and international air links.