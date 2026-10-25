Vietnam–China international trade fair opens in Tuyen Quang

Tuyen Quang (VNA) - The 2026 Vietnam–China international trade fair opened in Vietnam’s Tuyen Quang province on October 24, as part of the national trade promotion programme, aiming to boost bilateral trade, expand markets and strengthen cooperation between businesses of the two countries.



This year’s fair features 300 booths across 10,000 square metres, including 250 Vietnamese booths and 50 run by Chinese partners. They showcase a wide range of products, including agricultural produce, food, medicinal herbs, consumer goods, machinery, equipment, and handicrafts.



In his opening remarks, Nguyen Manh Tuan, Standing Vice Chairman of the Tuyen Quang provincial People’s Committee, said the fair offers the province an opportunity to capitalise on its advantages in border trade, increase the value of signature products, items under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, agricultural produce and outstanding rural industrial products, while strengthening trade and tourism links with Chinese localities.





People visit and purchase local speciality products from Tuyen Quang province at the Vietnam–China international trade fair. (Photo: VNA)

The fair also includes talks between Tuyen Quang’s trade authorities and trade agencies in China’s Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture and Baise city, a business-matching conference, and visits to trade and tourism models and activities at several border crossings, border gates and markets.



The fair is being held alongside the 12th Buckwheat Flower Festival of Tuyen Quang, combining trade promotion with the promotion of border-region culture and tourism and creating more opportunities for cooperation and visitor experiences.



It will run until October 30./.

