Business

Da Nang boosts FDI attraction to drive industrial growth

The central city of Da Nang is ramping up efforts to attract foreign direct investment, leveraging its upgraded infrastructure and welcoming business environment to boost industrial growth and establish a new economic driver.

Germany’s Karcher Group puts its cleaning equipment manufacturing plant into operation at the the Tam Hiep Port and Logistics Industrial Park in Nui Thanh commune, Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Germany’s Karcher Group puts its cleaning equipment manufacturing plant into operation at the the Tam Hiep Port and Logistics Industrial Park in Nui Thanh commune, Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang is ramping up efforts to attract foreign direct investment, leveraging its upgraded infrastructure and welcoming business environment to boost industrial growth and establish a new economic driver.

Favourable investment environment

As the city targets double-digit economic growth, industry is seen as a key driver of growth, labour productivity and economic competitiveness. The city is prioritising infrastructure development and attracting investment in high-tech, manufacturing, processing and supporting industries, especially foreign-invested projects.

Karcher Vietnam Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Germany’s Karcher Group, has put the second phase of its cleaning equipment factory into operation at the Tam Hiep Port and Logistics Industrial Park in Nui Thanh commune, with a total investment of around 484 billion VND (18.73 million USD).

The project received its initial investment registration certificate in October 2023, with its fourth adjustment made in April 2026. Covering 6.26 hectares, it has a total registered capital of more than 985 billion VND.

Thomar Wolfgang, Executive Vice President of Karcher Group, said the first phase, operational since July 2024, met the group’s production requirements and paved the way for expansion. The company plans to increase its workforce from around 300 to 1,000 within the next two years, while applying modern technologies and international standards on quality, safety and sustainability.

Wolfgang attributed the expansion to Da Nang’s favourable investment environment, skilled workforce and support from local authorities, affirming the group’s long-term commitment to the city.

The 417-hectare Tam Hiep Port and Logistics Industrial Park has attracted 41 secondary projects, including three FDI projects, with total registered capital of around 10.89 trillion VND. The projects provide stable jobs for more than 1,250 workers.

The Tam Thang Industrial Park, another key industrial hub in southern Da Nang, has attracted 19 foreign-invested projects worth more than 823.38 million USD, creating jobs for nearly 14,000 workers. Most enterprises in the industrial park are from the RoK, Germany, and Hong Kong (China). Recently, Da Nang leased more than 30.2 hectares of land to Capella Quang Nam to expand the park.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thai Binh said promptly handing over cleared land with convenient infrastructure was increasingly important in attracting investors. For large FDI projects, delays can increase costs and risk missed market opportunities. Investors therefore look beyond land prices to ready-to-use sites, reliable utilities, logistics, skilled labour, supporting industries and streamlined procedures.

vnanet_doanh-nghiep-nuoc-ngoai-dau-tu-tai-khu-cong-nghiep-tam-thang-thanh-pho-da-nang.jpg
A view of the Tam Thang Industrial Park in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Expanding investment opportunities

According to the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone Management Board, southeastern Da Nang has attracted 286 projects with total registered capital of around 241 trillion VND. Of these, 262 projects are located in the economic zone, with registered capital of approximately 161.89 trillion VND, including 67 foreign-invested projects worth 32.7 trillion VND. The projects provide jobs for around 45,000–50,000 workers, with industry accounting for about 65% of investment activity.

Infrastructure development has drawn funding from official development assistance, central and local budgets, and businesses. The Chu Lai–Truong Hai port, along with its logistics and non-tariff zone developed by THACO Group, has drawn interest from 10 secondary investors, both local and international. Cargo throughput at Chu Lai port reached 4.6 million tonnes in 2025 and is projected to reach six million tonnes in 2026.

Nguyen Hong Quang, Head of the Management Board, said 14 industrial parks in the zone have received in-principle investment approval, covering a total area of 3,462 hectares with combined registered capital of 19.16 trillion VND.

Investment promotion is prioritising large-scale projects using modern, automated or semi-automated technologies to produce high-value export goods, while limiting projects with high pollution risks and processing-only activities.

In the first nine months of 2026, Da Nang attracted 681.55 million USD in FDI, about 2.87 times the figure recorded in the same period last year. The city licensed 100 new projects worth 522.2 million USD. It now has 1,162 FDI projects with total registered capital of around 11.28 billion USD.

The city has also held investment discussions with major businesses and organisations, including Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Co., Ltd. (VSIP), Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, and the German Business Association in Vietnam./.

VNA
#industrial growth #FDI attraction #Da Nang Da Nang
Follow VietnamPlus

Private economic development

Related News

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Tran Thi Thu Thin (third from right) poses with IAM Director and staff (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Mozambique seek stronger agricultural ties

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Tran Thi Thu Thin praised the industry’s potential and its contribution to the economy, livelihoods and exports in the southeastern African nation. She also shared Vietnam’s experience in developing the industry, particularly in boosting processing capacity and adding value to products.

A solar power system installed on the roof of a factory operating in the rice sector in Truong Xuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Rooftop solar power helps businesses go green

Dong Thap Power Company reported that as of September 2026, the province had 6,150 rooftop solar customers, with total installed capacity of 287.09 MWp. Of these, 751 customers operated self-produced and self-consumed systems with a combined capacity of 42.76 MWp.

Tourists shop at Ngoc Hien Pearl Farm in Phu Quoc city, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to boost shopping tourism

Shopping tourism remains underdeveloped in Vietnam despite its potential to attract visitors and boost revenue. Diversifying dining, shopping and entertainment services while extending stays would help increase tourist spending.

The booth of Gia Binh International Airport at Routes World 2026 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Gia Binh airport seeks global airline partnerships at Routes World 2026

Participation in Routes World, an annual route development forum, is intended to help Gia Binh establish relationships with international carriers and strategic partners before the airport becomes operational and position it to participate in the development of future regional and international air links.

Visitors explore products at the fair (Photo: VNA)

HCMC Export 2026 helps expand trade links with global partners

The 2026 Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair (HCMC Export 2026) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of October 22, bringing together more than 700 Vietnamese businesses, along with domestic and international buyers, importers and trade partners.

Vietnamese products are promoted at Lotte Mart’s Seoul Station branch in Seoul. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Goods Week in Korea 2026 opens in Seoul

Vietnamese goods have considerable room for growth in the RoK. Closer cooperation in product sourcing and brand promotion will help Vietnamese products strengthen their position in the market.