Culture - Sports

Concert to celebrate unity and pride

The programme carries profound political, cultural and social significance, helping promote historical values and the Vietnamese tradition of paying tribute to the past generations, while nurturing love for the homeland and country and strengthening bonds among generations of Vietnamese people.

Singer Dang Duong is among the artists featured in the national concert Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026. (Photo of the organisers)
Singer Dang Duong is among the artists featured in the national concert Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026. (Photo of the organisers)

Thai Nguyen (VNS/VNA) The national concert “Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” will take place at 8pm on November 1 at Thai Nguyen Stadium in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, bringing together popular artists and expected to attract 30,000 spectators.

Directed by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, the event is being organised in coordination with the provincial Party Committee and People’s Committee, and relevant agencies and organisations.

The programme carries profound political, cultural and social significance, helping promote historical values and the Vietnamese tradition of paying tribute to the past generations, while nurturing love for the homeland and country and strengthening bonds among generations of Vietnamese people.

With Joining Hands as its overarching message, the programme highlights the power of unity throughout Vietnam’s history of nation-building, national defence and development.

Solidarity has been a cornerstone enabling the nation to overcome wars, natural disasters and hardships, and a strength nurtured through labour, creativity, the preservation of cultural identity and collective efforts to build the future.

Through artistic performances, the programme seeks to inspire national pride, promote self-reliance and resilience, and raise awareness of each individual’s responsibility towards the community.

The selection of Thai Nguyen as the venue for the concert carries special significance. Closely associated with key chapters in Vietnam’s revolutionary history, the province played a strategic role in the Viet Bac resistance base and the Dinh Hoa Safety Zone (ATK) during the resistance war against French colonial rule.

In a region that bears witness to the ethnic communities’ support for and contributions to the revolution, the message Joining Hands takes on deeper historical significance.

It tells the story of the strength forged through the alignment of the Party’s will and the people’s aspirations, and of people who stood together through hardship in the cause of national independence and freedom.

The programme seeks to connect historical memories with contemporary life, ensuring that the spirit of solidarity continues to serve as a source of strength in the country’s construction and development.

The Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026 concert is held within the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026, adding a cultural and artistic highlight to the province’s events calendar.

The collaboration is expected to help promote the image of a region rich in historical traditions, culture and distinctive identity, while providing a space for residents and visitors to come together and share their national pride through music.

It will feature artists from different generations and musical genres, including Dang Duong, Hoang Tung, Noo Phuoc Thinh, Tung Duong, Hoa Minzy, and Vo Ha Tram.

It will also feature the Symphony band, the Du Ca vocal group, the Bup Sen Vang Club, Miss Vietnam titleholders and actors in mass performances. Conductor Dong Quang Vinh will lead the orchestra. All tickets would be available free of charge./.

VNA
#Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026 concert #Thai Nguyen #Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival Thai Nguyen
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